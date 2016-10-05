October 5, 2016 at 4:20 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Oregon bakery that refused lesbian customers shuts down
Wedding Experience, gay news, Washington Blade

(Photo by Bigstock.)

Sweet Cakes by Melissa, the Oregon bakery that refused to make a cake for a same-sex wedding in 2013, announced its closure on Facebook on Thursday.

Co-owners Aaron and Melissa Klein would not bake a cake for lesbian couple Laurel and Rachel Bowman-Cryer  “because that goes against their Christian faith,” the Oregonian reported. In April 2015 the Kleins were ordered to pay the couple $135,000 in damages. The money is being held by the state while the Kleins appeal.

In 2013 the bakers closed the brick-and-mortar store location and began operating out of their home. Gay Star News reports the home operation had been closed for a few months but has now made an official announcement.

Huffington Post reports the right-wing media is outraged by the closure.

The Strident Conservative writes the blame is on “Gay Mafia thugs working on behalf of the LGBT radicals” who are “armed to the hilt, and stand ready to advance their pro-LGBT, anti-Christian, anti-American agenda.”

The Gospel Herald called the bakery’s closure “persecution” and conservative columnist Todd Starnes blames the company’s shutdown on a “homofascist mob” and “left-wing bigots and bullies.”

The Oregonian reports Oregon Labor Commissioner Brad Avakian says the case was simply about following Oregon law.

“Within Oregon’s public accommodations law is the basic principle of human decency that every person, regardless of their sexual orientation, has the freedom to fully participate in society. The ability to enter public places, to shop, to dine, to move about unfettered by bigotry,” Avakian says.

 

 

 

