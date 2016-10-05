QUEERY: Carlton Ray Smith

Baltimore Black Pride is in full swing this weekend with a wide spate of events.

On Friday, Oct. 7 there will be a happy hour event and Giovanni’s Room open mic at the Gay & Lesbian Community Center of Baltimore (2530 N. Charles St., third floor), a health seminar and more. On Saturday, Oct. 8, a community service day and trans conference are scheduled. On Sunday, Oct. 9, a community brunch/luncheon will be held at Hotel Indigo (24 West Franklin St.) and a block party will be held at Club Bunns (608 W. Lexington St.) from 4-10 p.m. for those aged 21 and up. Full event details are available by searching for the Center for Black Equity Baltimore on Facebook.

Carlton Ray Smith is executive director of the organization and helped found it with Dana Owens, Kevin Clemons-Myers and Leroy Burgess Jr.

“Baltimore Black Pride is a community mobilization of social justice because as part of the Black Queer Lives Matter movement, we are raising voices and concerns regarding our visibility in the mainstream community,” says Smith, a 53-year-old Brooklyn native.

Smith came to Baltimore 25 years ago to attend Morgan State University. He lives in Mount Vernon and enjoys the arts, entertainment, cooking, football, traveling and club hopping in his free time.

How long have you been out and who was the hardest person to tell?

Since 17 years old and my parents.

Who’s your LGBT hero?

Bayard Rustin

What’s Baltimore’s best nightspot, past or present?

Paradox, Ordell and Fantasy

Describe your dream wedding.

One that offers long-term companionship

What non-LGBT issue are you most passionate about?

Voting

What historical outcome would you change?

I wish I’d participated in the Maryland anti-discrimination law being passed.

What’s been the most memorable pop culture moment of your lifetime?

Prince “Purple Rain”

On what do you insist?

Respect

What was your last Facebook post or Tweet?

I shared a quote this morning: “No, we don’t always get what we want but consider this: there are people who will never have what you have right now.”

If your life were a book, what would the title be?

“Conversation with the Duchess All T No Shade”

If science discovered a way to change sexual orientation, what would you do?

Nothing. Love my sexual orientation.

What do you believe in beyond the physical world?

Love and music

What’s your advice for LGBT movement leaders?

Be the change you want to see in the world.

What would you walk across hot coals for?

Nothing

What LGBT stereotype annoys you most?

All gay men are hairstylists or fashion designers.

What’s your favorite LGBT movie?

“Torch Song Trilogy” and “La Cage aux Folles.”

What’s the most overrated social custom?

Political correctness

What trophy or prize do you most covet?

An Oscar.

What do you wish you’d known at 18?

Love yourself.

Why Baltimore?

My mother insisted that I attend college and didn’t want me to go to Howard University, so I went to Morgan State University.