Report: more work to do in the schools

GLSEN, a national education organization focused on ensuring safe schools for all students, released a report on Sept. 28 that found that despite some gains, biased remarks, bullying and harassment remain a significant problem in U.S. middle and high schools. Almost three-quarters of middle and high school students experienced some type of peer victimization in the past school year, and more than half of teachers believe that bullying is a significant problem at school.

The report, “From Teasing to Torment: School Climate Revisited, a Survey of U.S. Secondary School Students and Teachers,” updates a similar GLSEN-led study taken in 2005.

“It is important to reflect on how far we’ve come, but I think this report highlights how much further we need to go for LGBTQ students across the country, including here in Maryland,” Jabari Lyles, director of GLSEN-Baltimore, told the Blade.