‘A Series of Unfortunate Events’ series releases first teaser

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” revealed a first look at the upcoming Netflix series in its teaser trailer.

Fictional author of the series Lemony Snicket, played by Patrick Warburton, urges viewers to avoid watching the show altogether.

“The story of the Baudelaire orphans is so upsetting and so utterly unnerving,” Snicket says. “The entire crew is suffering from low moral—a phrase which here means ‘currently under observation for melancholia, ennui, and acute wistfulness.'”

Neil Patrick Harris, who plays Count Olaf, is not seen in the trailer but can be heard off-screen yelling “Joy, joy, happiness! My fortune’s about to change.”

“Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events” is based on the best-selling book series by Daniel Hader about orphan siblings Violet, Klaus and Sunny Baudelaire whose greedy uncle Count Olaf is determined to steal their inheritance at any cost.

The eight-episode series will be available for streaming on Jan. 13, 2017.

Watch the trailer below.