October 12, 2016 at 4:22 pm EDT | by Steve Charing
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
Johns Hopkins, gay news, Washington Blade

The George Peabody Library of Johns Hopkins (Photo by Matthew Petroff; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

A petition signed by 670 people has demanded that Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine publicly disavow the recent report by Dr. Paul McHugh and Dr. Lawrence Mayer that amounts to a “misguided, misinformed attack on LGBT communities.” The petition was signed by 264 alumni of Johns Hopkins institutions, 200 current students, 30 faculty members, and more than 100 staff, interns, residents and fellows.

The “special report,” which appeared in August in The New Atlantis, a conservative bioethics magazine, “falsely implies that children ‘are encouraged to become transgender’ and that young transgender children undergo medical interventions as part of affirming their gender identities,” says Tari Hanneman, director of the Health Equality Project at the Human Rights Campaign Foundation in a blog for HRC.

Furthermore, the report contends that being LGBT is caused by childhood sexual abuse; LGBT people have inherent psychological difficulties; and sexual orientation is a choice and can be changed.

HRC asserts that neither McHugh, a former psychiatrist-in-chief at Hopkins Hospital nor Mayer, a biostatistician, has conducted original research on LGBT people and neither has ever written about sexual orientation or gender identity in a peer-reviewed scientific journal.

“This misguided, misinformed attack on LGBT communities under the protection of the Hopkins name must stop,” the petition states. “McHugh is acting against the recommendations of the American Medical Association and the American Psychiatric Association and, as such, is acting on his own personal agenda and not one rooted in evidence. McHugh is tarnishing Hopkins and causing significant harm to LGBT communities within Hopkins and beyond. McHugh’s actions are an embarrassment to those within Hopkins and who have trained here.”

While the 116-page report attacks the broader LGBT community, it specifically targets transgender individuals.

“McHugh’s history reflects particular animus toward transgender people, collaborating with an organization deemed a ‘hate group’ by the Southern Poverty Law Center and penning opinion articles mocking people who transition as ‘caricatures,’ ‘counterfeits,’ ‘impersonators,’ ‘confused’ and ‘mad,’” says Hanneman.

Mayer served as a $400-an-hour expert witness for defending North Carolina’s discriminatory HB2 law in a federal civil rights lawsuit.

“If Hopkins leadership ignore their community’s call to correct the record—clarifying that McHugh and Mayer’s opinions do not represent it, and that its healthcare services reflect the scientific consensus on LGBTQ health and well-being—its [HRC] Healthcare Equality Index score will be reduced substantially,” says Hanneman.

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
the_pulse_nightclub_460x470_2_c_washington_blade_by_michael_k_lavers watermark
National
Orlando still recovering from Pulse nightclub massacre
Court to reconsider if anti-gay bias barred under Title VII
National Park Service issues LGBTQ history study
Gay couple claims legal wedding in 1971
LGBT conference attendees weather Hurricane Matthew
NIH designates LGBT people as health disparity population
gay marriage, marriage lawsuit, gay marriage, marriage equality, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Pope Francis: A ‘global war’ seeks to destroy marriage
Colombians reject peace deal between government, FARC
sean_sasser_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Opinions
Lessons for D.C. from my husband’s painful death
Preserving LGBTQ history
Returning to the ‘Happiest Place on Earth’
Combating ageism in a youth-obsessed community
Telling stories of Jewish LGBT lives
Consider hosting an LGBT asylum seeker
drunk_history_stonewall_riots_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
‘Drunk History’ recounts Stonewall Riots
QUEERY: Connie Imboden
George Takei unhappy with gay Sulu scene in ‘Star Trek Beyond’
Bob the Drag Queen’s mother shot, calls for gun reform
Miley Cyrus opens up about pansexual identity
CoverGirl announces first male spokesmodel
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup