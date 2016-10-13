Etheridge brings Stax tribute show to D.C.

Grammy- and Oscar-winner Melissa Etheridge performs at Lincoln Theatre (1215 U St., N.W.) on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m.

Etheridge will be performing as part of her “MEmphis Rock & Soul Tour: A Soul-ute to Stax Records.” Every ticket ordered includes a digital download of her new album “MEmphis Rock & Soul,” which was released this month. Tickets range from $58-78.

Doors open at 8 p.m. For more information, visit thelincolndc.com.