Reel Affirmations film fest returns with diverse slate

Reel Affirmations hosts its three-day film festival on Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 15 featuring closing film, “King Cobra.”

The festival kicks off with a special screening of “Retake” at Human Rights Campaign (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) on Thursday, Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. Other films will be screened throughout the weekend including “Strike a Pose,” “AWOL” with short film “More Than God,” “LOEV” and more. The closing film will be “King Cobra” starring James Franco at the Gala Theater/Tivoli Theater (3333 14th St., N.W.). There will be a VIP/Filmmaker reception featuring the filmmakers of the films screened at the festival on the rooftop of Lost Society (2001 14th St. N.W.) on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 7-10 p.m. There will be complimentary cocktails, food and music by DJ Mim. The closing night party is at Miss Pixie’s (1626 14th St., N.W.) on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 7-9 p.m. There will be cocktails, desserts and more.

Tickets for both parties are $25. Tickets for film screenings are $12. For more details, visit reelaffirmations.org.