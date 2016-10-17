‘Stranger Things’ child actor responds to speculation Will is gay

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Beyers on the hit Netflix show “Stranger Things,” gave a thoughtful response to viewers who have been speculating Will is gay.

While Will’s friends and family try to rescue him from the Upside Down, bullies on the show frequently called Will homophobic slurs. This led to some fans of the show to question Will’s sexuality.

Schnapp, 12, posted his thoughts on the matter on Instagram on Sunday and says he doesn’t think Will’s sexuality should matter.

“I’ve been reading stuff for a while. I think everyone here is missing the point,” Schnapp writes. “An author called Gary Schmidt came to speak at our school this week and he said that good stories aren’t supposed to leave you with answers because then you never question yourself and you forget about it. A good book, or a good show leaves a lot of unanswered questions but makes you think. Which is what you are all doing.”

“For me, Will being gay or not is besides the point. ‘Stranger Things’ is a show about a bunch of kids who are outsiders and find each other because they have been bullied in some way or are different. Does being sensitive, or a loner, or a teenager who likes photography, or a girl with red hair and big glasses, make you gay? I’m only 12 but I do know we all relate to being different. And that’s why I think the Duffers wrote the show the way they did. So you can ask all these questions. I hope the real answer never comes out!” Schnapp continues.

Schnapp returns as a series regular on the second season which premieres in 2017.