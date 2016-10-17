October 17, 2016 at 2:12 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory gets rainbow cake ad for 60th birthday
(Photo via Writers for a Progressive North Carolina.)

(Photo via Writers for a Progressive North Carolina.)

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory received a special rainbow cake message in honor of his 60th birthday today, courtesy of Writers for a Progressive North Carolina.

The group purchased a full page advertisement in the Raleigh News & Observer that spoke volumes about their opinion on McCrory.

“Governor McCrory, we send you our best wishes today as you celebrate your 60th birthday. But the real celebration will begin November 8th when North Carolina votes to move in a more progressive direction,” the advertisement reads.

It continued on to ask voters to repeal HB2.

Author Allan Gurganus, a leader of the Writers for a Progressive North Carolina, spoke with the Charlotte Observer, who for the first time in 25 years decided not to endorse McCrory, about the intention behind the advertisement.

“We seek to alert all thinking-reading North Carolinians to everything at stake in November’s vote. As native Carolinians, we’ve been educated by our once-renowned public schools and universities. We’ve lately watched with horror as our tradition of intelligence and tolerance is stunted, ” Gurganus says.

“North Carolina is sinking under this governor from a standard bearer of advanced thinking to a new watchword for backwardness. McCrory and crew are attempting to undo decades of hard-won promise. As literary chroniclers of our state’s endless beauties and merits, we urge a return to enlightened thinking, ethical standards, and the local decency our traditions once embodied,” Gurganus continues.

full-page-pat-mccroy-newspaper-ad-against-hb2

 

 

