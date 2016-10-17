‘Orange is the New Black’ cast and crew wears anti-Trump shirts

CAST & CREW OF OITNB SAYS FUCK YOU TRUMP pic.twitter.com/G8wsTXap8j — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) October 14, 2016

The cast and crew of “Orange is the New Black” delivered a message to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on Friday.

Lea DeLaria (Big Boo) posted a photo of a few of the cast members and crew wearing matching T-shirts that read “Vaginas Against Trump.” Taryn Manning (Tiffany “Pennsatucky” Doggett), Emma Myles (Leanne Taylor) and Beth Dover (Linda Ferguson) were included in the photo.

The shirts were in reference to a barrage of sexual misconduct allegations against Trump following controversial lewd comments captured on leaked audio from 2005.

“When you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab them by the pussy,” Trump told former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful — I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.”

“CAST & CREW OF OITNB SAYS FUCK YOU TRUMP” DeLaria captioned the photo.

“Orange is the New Black” returns in 2017.