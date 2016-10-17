October 17, 2016 at 3:55 pm EDT | by Kevin Naff
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Shepard Smith, Robin Williams, gay news, Washington Blade

Shepard Smith, on right, attends a National Lesbian and Gay Journalists’ Association event in 2014. (Washington Blade file photo by Michael K. Lavers)

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith came out as gay Monday in an interview with the Huffington Post — almost 11 years to the day that I outed him in 2005.

Smith hit on me in a New York City gay bar a year earlier. I didn’t immediately out him because he wasn’t actively courting media attention at the time. But a year later, after Smith won praise for his coverage of Hurricane Katrina, he began attracting media attention and answering questions about his personal life in a coy way, always dodging the truth. Hence, the outing in the Blade.

After 14 years at the Blade, it remains one of the most popular stories I’ve written, which is unfortunate. I’d much prefer that privileged celebrities come out on their own and help inspire the next generation. As I wrote in 2005: “The biggest sleeping asset in the fight for full gay equality lies in the shadows of the closet. When we live openly, we force those around us to reconsider their negative views of homosexuality. That’s when the stereotypes give way to understanding and real change occurs.

“No Human Rights Campaign ad campaign in the ‘red states’ can produce the impact of gays who live in those states actually coming out.

“How can we expect the construction worker making $20,000 a year to come out when the rich and pampered are still hiding in the closet? How will gays living in Peoria find the fortitude to live honest lives, when the gay denizens of New York and Hollywood won’t?”

Smith hasn’t exactly been closeted in recent years, appearing in 2014 at a National Lesbian & Gay Journalists Association event in New York and posing for a selfie with CNN’s Don Lemon, who’s out. Blade reporter Michael Lavers confronted Smith at that event and asked about his sexual orientation; he quickly disappeared.

The reaction to my outing of Smith ranged from cheers to angry condemnation. It all seems a tad quaint in 2016 — and ridiculous that coming out today in Manhattan attracts any attention at all. But still, thanks to Fox News’s role in promoting the Republican agenda for 20 years that has often included vicious attacks on LGBT equality, it’s noteworthy that one of the network’s top stars is gay.

My outing of Smith was chronicled in the 2009 documentary film “Outrage.” When I sat for an interview with director Kirby Dick, I assumed it would be an obscure documentary screened in a handful of LGBT film festivals. After the film debuted at the 2009 Tribeca Film Festival, HBO picked it up and for a month, you couldn’t turn on one of HBO’s channels without seeing it.

Throughout the controversy, I felt bad for Smith and how lonely it must be as a closeted gay man at Fox News. He’s a good guy, a skilled journalist and I’m relieved he’s finally out. It’s unfortunate it took so long, but welcome to the sunshine.

Kevin Naff is editor of the Washington Blade. Reach him at knaff@washblade.com.

Kevin Naff is the editor and a co-owner of the Washington Blade, the nation’s oldest and most acclaimed LGBT news publication, founded in 1969.

  • Brian’s Ions

    Interesting backstory. Sunshine, indeed. More light than heat is usually preferable. Thanks.

george_peabody_library_johns_hopkins_university_460x470_by_matthew_petroff_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Hopkins under fire for anti-LGBT report
LGBT victims to have their day in court
Mayor’s office hosts ‘Coming Out Day’ reception
Gay school board member’s opponent disqualified
Grosso receives highest GLAA rating
D.C. group condemns raid on nat’l escort site
shep_smith_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
National
Fox News anchor Shepard Smith publicly comes out
Supreme Court makes no announcement in Gavin Grimm case
EEOC appeals ruling enabling anti-trans bias at funeral home
National Gay Media Association members endorse Clinton
Orlando Pride festival rescheduled
Mass. ballot measure seeking to undo trans law certified for 2018
hurricane_matthew_damage_near_jeremie_haiti_460x470_3_courtesy_reginald_dupont_of_fondation_serovie watermark
World
Haitian HIV/AIDS group contributing to hurricane relief efforts
Gay Cuban journalist arrested while covering hurricane aftermath
Australia national marriage vote blocked
Center Global holds annual reception
Thailand hosts global LGBT conference
Ambassador urges Dominican officials to investigate park arrests
Shepard Smith, Robin Williams, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Shep Smith comes out — 11 years after I outed him
Overcoming Election Madness
A gay defense of Donald Trump
LGBT community should care about sexism
Mayor must hold developers accountable
The real loser in this election: both political parties
HB2U_FlPg_Final_NSP.indd watermark
Arts & Entertainment
N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory gets rainbow cake ad for 60th birthday
‘Orange is the New Black’ cast and crew wears anti-Trump shirts
‘Stranger Things’ child actor responds to speculation Will is gay
Teen gay love story gets murderous on new crime show ‘Eyewitness’
J.K. Rowling confirms Dumbledore will appear in ‘Fantastic Beasts’
XY Magazine is back for a new generation
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup