October 27, 2016 at 3:44 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Local businesses boycott Yuengling over Trump endorsement
Yuengling, gay news, LGBT news

(Popular gay bars like JR’s, Number Nine and Town will discontinue the beer brand. Screenshot via YouTube.)

Local establishments are lashing out at Yuengling’s pockets following the brewery’s endorsement of Donald Trump.

On Monday D.G. Yuengling & Son owner Dick Yuengling escorted Trump’s son, Eric Trump, on a tour of the Yuengling brewery in Pottsville, Penn. during a campaign stop for his father.

“My father’s going to make it a lot easier for business to function. We’re going to do it right here in the U.S.,” Trump said in a news conference.

The great-great grandson of the brewery’s founder thanked Trump during his visit saying, “Our guys are behind your father. We need him in there,” the Reading Eagle reports.

JR’s Bar and Grill manager David Perruzza was quick to respond in a video posted to Facebook announcing that JR’s would be discontinuing the beer brand.

“His support for Trump is basically support for [Mike] Pence,” Perruzza told the Washington Blade. “I don’t want them getting any support from gay people. It may sound weird, but I don’t want any cent of it going to Trump.”

While Perruzza doesn’t want Yuengling in his bar he says other establishments should be free to approach the situation as they see fit.

“It’s everybody’s own decision. You could have other gay owners that might be voting for Trump and that could be their way of supporting him by not getting rid of Yuengling,” Perruzza says.

Other gay bars and gay-friendly businesses have already swiftly followed suit.

Number Nine, Town and Trade will no longer be serving Yuengling, owner Ed Bailey told the Washington Blade.

Level One manager Leigh Ann Hendricks posted on Facebook that the restaurant would also no longer sell the brand.

unnamed

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse have also sent back their shipment of Yuengling.

For Perruzza, whether the Yuengling boycott could spread further throughout the District depends on patrons’ responses.

“It’s up to the customers to say something,” Perruzza says.

