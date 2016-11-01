November 1, 2016 at 3:51 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Neil Patrick Harris’s family goes old Hollywood for Halloween

📽🎞Hooray for Halloween!🎞📽#Marilyn #Groucho #Chaplin #JamesDean @dbelicious

A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on

Neil Patrick Harris’s family doesn’t just celebrate Halloween, they are Halloween.

This year the family transformed themselves into full Old Hollywood glamour. Harris became Groucho Marx and his husband David Burtka was Charlie Chaplin. Their six-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott became Marilyn Monroe and James Dean respectively.

This marks yet another Halloween that the family has coordinated elaborate costumes. Last year their attire was “Star Wars”-themed with Gideon as Luke Skywalker, Harper as Princess Leia, Burtka as Han Solo and Harris as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In 2013 the family did a spookier Halloween group costume with Harris as Frankenstein, Burtka as Dracula, Harper as the Bride of Frankenstein and Gideon as a werewolf.

Jessica Hawkins, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
LGBT police liaison supervisor faces complaint
Judge: probable cause suspect murdered lesbian chef
Us Helping Us leader tells of 25 years in AIDS work
Zambian asylum seeker reported missing in D.C.
Local businesses boycott Yuengling over Trump endorsement
He’s for Trump, he’s for Clinton
Pulse, Orlando, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Christian’ haunted house depicting Pulse massacre banned
Mayor Dyer: Trump ‘antithesis of what Orlando is all about’
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
yonatan_matheus_460x470_courtesy_matheus watermark
World
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
‘Alan Turing Law’ seeks to pardon gay, bisexual men in UK
hillary_clinton_460x470_by_jctabb_courtesy_bigstock watermark
Opinions
America nears the women’s hour
Where is Chase Brexton Health Care growing?
Twin ‘death spirals’: Capital transit, federal healthcare
Yes, Hillary can unite the country
The lesbian plot to elect Hillary
Activism, the black athlete and supporting LGBT equality
little_boy_hillary_clinton_costume_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Moms face backlash for dressing eight-year-old son as Hillary Clinton
Neil Patrick Harris’s family goes old Hollywood for Halloween
‘Will and Grace’ cast reunite for pro-Hillary Clinton song
‘Hamilton’ gets modern makeover with ‘Hillary Rodham Clinton’ parody
Tom Daley and Willam transform into Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy
Bob The Drag Queen serves up a ‘Bloodbath’ in new video
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup