Neil Patrick Harris’s family goes old Hollywood for Halloween

Neil Patrick Harris’s family doesn’t just celebrate Halloween, they are Halloween.

This year the family transformed themselves into full Old Hollywood glamour. Harris became Groucho Marx and his husband David Burtka was Charlie Chaplin. Their six-year-old twins Harper Grace and Gideon Scott became Marilyn Monroe and James Dean respectively.

This marks yet another Halloween that the family has coordinated elaborate costumes. Last year their attire was “Star Wars”-themed with Gideon as Luke Skywalker, Harper as Princess Leia, Burtka as Han Solo and Harris as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

In 2013 the family did a spookier Halloween group costume with Harris as Frankenstein, Burtka as Dracula, Harper as the Bride of Frankenstein and Gideon as a werewolf.