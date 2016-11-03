AIDS Walk is Nov. 12

The Walk & 5K to End HIV begins and ends at Freedom Plaza (Pennsylvania Ave. and 13th St.) on Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 7 a.m.

Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. and a program of music, speakers and warm-up exercises starts at 8:15 a.m. The 5K timed run begins at 9:15 a.m. and the Walk to End HIV starts at 9:20 a.m. At 10 a.m. there will be a post-walk celebration. General walk registration is $25 and student and senior walk registration is $15. General timed run registration is $35. Sleep walker registration, for participants unable to make the event, is $40 and includes a Walk & 5K to End HIV T-shirt.

For more details, visit aidswalkwashington.org.