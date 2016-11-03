November 3, 2016 at 4:59 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
AIDS Walk is Nov. 12
The Walk to End HIV (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Walk to End HIV (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

The Walk & 5K to End HIV begins and ends at Freedom Plaza (Pennsylvania Ave. and 13th St.) on Saturday, Nov. 12 starting at 7 a.m.

Same-day registration begins at 7 a.m. and a program of music, speakers and warm-up exercises starts at 8:15 a.m. The 5K timed run begins at 9:15 a.m. and the Walk to End HIV starts at 9:20 a.m. At 10 a.m. there will be a post-walk celebration. General walk registration is $25 and student and senior walk registration is $15. General timed run registration is $35. Sleep walker registration, for participants unable to make the event, is $40 and includes a Walk & 5K to End HIV T-shirt.

For more details, visit aidswalkwashington.org.

steve_cheverton_460x470_courtesy_facebook watermark
Local
Steve Cheverton dies at 56
Md., Va. voters to decide key races next week
At least 30 LGBT candidates seek ANC seats
Missing Zambian asylum seeker found
LGBT allies favored to win D.C. races
Optimism abounds at GLCCB town hall meeting
Pulse, Orlando, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
‘Christian’ haunted house depicting Pulse massacre banned
Mayor Dyer: Trump ‘antithesis of what Orlando is all about’
Supreme Court to hear Gavin Grimm case
New lawsuit seeks to overturn Utah ‘Anti-Gay School Law’
DOJ appeals ruling against trans student protections
Judge says order against trans protections applies nationwide
Honduras, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
No ‘exemption’ under new USAID contractor rule
Venezuelan activists flee to U.S. after death threats
Gibraltar approves same-sex marriage
Uruguay, Argentina ranked most LGBT-friendly Latin American countries
Trump is ‘nightmare waiting to happen’
Colombia ambassador downplays anti-LGBT opposition to peace deal
The White House, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
LGBT Presidential Appointments Initiative heats up
Latest email flap is much ado about not much
America nears the women’s hour
Where is Chase Brexton Health Care growing?
Twin ‘death spirals’: Capital transit, federal healthcare
Yes, Hillary can unite the country
john_elias_by_denis_largeron_and_sean_holihan_courtesy_holihan_split_460x470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Rookies & vets: Stonewall Dodgeball
AIDS Walk is Nov. 12
AGLA, Dulles Triangles celebrate anniversaries
Brandy Clark returns to the Birchmere
LGBT-themed films on slate for Alexandria Film Festival
Etheridge tackles Memphis on stunning new covers album
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup