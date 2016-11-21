Chloë Grace Moretz to star in gay conversion drama

Chloë Grace Moretz will be starring in gay conversion drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,”according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” is based on the coming-of-age novel of the same name by Emily Danforth. The story, set in 1993, follows a teen girl forced into a gay conversion therapy center after being caught in an intimate moment with the prom queen.

Mortez, 19, will star as the title character Cameron who is an orphan taken in by her conservative aunt in rural Montana. Sasha Lane, 21, is set to play a friend Cameron meets at the therapy conversion center. Lane, 21, made her acting debut in this summer’s “American Honey” alongside Shia Labeouf.

The cast also includes John Gallagher Jr., Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle.