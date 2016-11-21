November 21, 2016 at 11:58 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Chloë Grace Moretz to star in gay conversion drama
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Chloë Grace Moretz will be starring in gay conversion drama “The Miseducation of Cameron Post,”according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“The Miseducation of Cameron Post” is based on the coming-of-age novel of the same name by Emily Danforth. The story, set in 1993, follows a teen girl forced into a gay conversion therapy center after being caught in an intimate moment with the prom queen.

Mortez, 19, will star as the title character Cameron who is an orphan taken in by her conservative aunt in rural Montana. Sasha Lane, 21, is set to play a friend Cameron meets at the therapy conversion center. Lane, 21, made her acting debut in this summer’s “American Honey” alongside Shia Labeouf.

The cast also includes John Gallagher Jr., Forrest Goodluck and Jennifer Ehle.

  • NORMAN DOSTAL

    We hate her. How is she still getting acting roles??

transgender_day_of_action_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Activists gather for ‘Trans Day of Action’
Crew Club showcases staff on 20th anniversary
Launch party set for new D.C. trans group
30th annual D.C. Adoption Day set for Nov. 19
Chase Brexton head steps down after union fight
Trans community to march in ‘resilience’
h_ed_spires_460x470_courtesy_yale_law_school_veterans_legal_services_clinic watermark
National
91-year-old gay veteran sues to update discharge to ‘honorable’
Would Trump rescind historic status for Stonewall Inn?
Which LGBT rights are on the chopping block?
VA nixes plan to cover gender reassignment surgery
Black gay journalist gets tearful over Trump presidency
Anti-LGBT leaders bask in Trump victory
daniel_b_shapiro_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
U.S. ambassador to Israel talks Trump, LGBT rights
U.N. committee rejects effort to suspend LGBT expert
Activists around the world mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
Justin Trudeau appoints LGBT advisor
Gay Tel Aviv councilman criticizes Israeli policy towards Palestinians
Advocates hope Trump will promote LGBT rights abroad
the_who_apostrophe_s_tommy_460x470_courtesy_open_circle_theatre watermark
Opinions
In Trump era, art needed more than ever
Iran’s treatment of trans people a double-edged sword
The battle for America continues
On the border with ISIS
Providing post-election comfort for our LGBT children
An open letter to Ivanka Trump
when_we_rise_trailer_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT miniseries ‘When We Rise’ gets debut trailer
Chloë Grace Moretz to star in gay conversion drama
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with anti-gay slurs during soccer match
New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight gets engaged
‘HTGAWM’ star Jack Falahee comes out as straight
‘Scream’ star Bex Taylor-Klaus comes out
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup