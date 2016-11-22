Ellen DeGeneres receives Presidential Medal of Freedom

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor and awarded to 21 of the U.S.’s top activists, artists and athletes. In a press release Obama says these honorees, “helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way.”

Obama noted how courageous it was for DeGeneres to come out 20 years ago and reminded everyone that the comedian did face backlash for her decision resulting in the cancellation of her sitcom “Ellen.”

“And she did pay a price. We don’t remember this, I hadn’t remembered it. She did, for a pretty long stretch of time even in Hollywood,” Obama says.

“And yet today, every day in every way Ellen counters what too often divides us with the countless things that bind us together and inspires us to be better, one joke, one dance at a time,” Obama continued.

Before DeGeneres was presented with the medal the announcer said of the comedian,”Again and again, Ellen DeGeneres has shown us that a single individual can make the world a more fun, more open, more loving place, so long as we just keep swimming.”

DeGeneres visibly teared up as Obama places the medal around her neck.

While the day culminated in happy tears, DeGeneres almost wasn’t present to receive the medal. Earlier in the day, DeGeneres tweeted from Lafayette Square, “They haven’t let me into the White House yet because I forgot my ID. Not joking.”

Eventually, she was able to enter the White House tweeting a video of a mannequin challenge, which included fellow honoree Diana Ross, captioned “I’m in.”

Other honorees include Bruce Springsteen,Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others.

