November 22, 2016 at 4:49 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Ellen DeGeneres receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
(President Barack Obama presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Screenshot via ABC News._

(President Barack Obama presented Ellen DeGeneres with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Screenshot via ABC News.)

Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres was presented with the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in a ceremony at the White House on Tuesday.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the nation’s highest civilian honor and awarded to 21 of the U.S.’s top activists, artists and athletes. In a press release Obama says these honorees, “helped push America forward, inspiring millions of people around the world along the way.”

Obama noted how courageous it was for DeGeneres to come out 20 years ago and reminded everyone that the comedian did face backlash for her decision resulting in the cancellation of her sitcom “Ellen.”

“And she did pay a price. We don’t remember this, I hadn’t remembered it. She did, for a pretty long stretch of time even in Hollywood,” Obama says.

“And yet today, every day in every way Ellen counters what too often divides us with the countless things that bind us together and inspires us to be better, one joke, one dance at a time,” Obama continued.

Before DeGeneres was presented with the medal the announcer said of the comedian,”Again and again, Ellen DeGeneres has shown us that a single individual can make the world a more fun, more open, more loving place, so long as we just keep swimming.”

DeGeneres visibly teared up as Obama places the medal around her neck.

While the day culminated in happy tears, DeGeneres almost wasn’t present to receive the medal. Earlier in the day, DeGeneres tweeted from Lafayette Square, “They haven’t let me into the White House yet because I forgot my ID. Not joking.”

Eventually, she was able to enter the White House tweeting a video of a mannequin challenge, which included fellow honoree Diana Ross, captioned “I’m in.”

Other honorees include Bruce Springsteen,Tom Hanks, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, among others.

Watch DeGeneres accept the honor below.

Terrance_Laney_460x470(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
D.C. AARP to host ‘LGBTQ Conversation’
Maggiano’s apologizes for hosting white supremacy dinner
Activists gather for ‘Trans Day of Action’
Crew Club showcases staff on 20th anniversary
Launch party set for new D.C. trans group
30th annual D.C. Adoption Day set for Nov. 19
tila_tequila_twitter_460_by_470 watermark
National
Maggiano’s apologizes for hosting white supremacy dinner
91-year-old gay veteran sues to update discharge to ‘honorable’
Would Trump rescind historic status for Stonewall Inn?
Which LGBT rights are on the chopping block?
VA nixes plan to cover gender reassignment surgery
Black gay journalist gets tearful over Trump presidency
daniel_b_shapiro_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
U.S. ambassador to Israel talks Trump, LGBT rights
U.N. committee rejects effort to suspend LGBT expert
Activists around the world mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
Justin Trudeau appoints LGBT advisor
Gay Tel Aviv councilman criticizes Israeli policy towards Palestinians
Advocates hope Trump will promote LGBT rights abroad
the_who_apostrophe_s_tommy_460x470_courtesy_open_circle_theatre watermark
Opinions
In Trump era, art needed more than ever
Iran’s treatment of trans people a double-edged sword
The battle for America continues
On the border with ISIS
Providing post-election comfort for our LGBT children
An open letter to Ivanka Trump
ellen_degeneres_barack_obama_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Ellen DeGeneres receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Chris Evans says his gay brother helped him understand LGBT issues
NBC releases first ‘Hairspray Live!’ trailer
Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT miniseries ‘When We Rise’ gets debut trailer
Chloë Grace Moretz to star in gay conversion drama
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with anti-gay slurs during soccer match
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup