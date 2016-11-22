Trump says U.S. will leave controversial trade deal

President-elect Trump on Monday said his administration plans to withdraw the U.S. from a controversial trade deal between it and 11 Pacific Rim countries.

Congress has yet to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but Trump in a YouTube video said he plans to issue a “notification of intent” on the first day of his administration to withdraw the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also described the trade deal as a “potential disaster for our country.”

“Instead we will negotiate fair bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back on to American shores,” said Trump.

TPP would include the U.S., Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam if they ratify it.

“I’m a strong supporter of TPP because it will reduce tariffs — taxes, basically — on American goods, from cars to crops, and make it easier for Americans to export into the fastest-growing markets of the world,” President Obama told reporters in August during a joint White House press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “TPP levels the playing field for our workers and helps to ensure countries abide by strong labor and environmental rules.”

Special U.S. Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Randy Berry and all of the openly gay ambassadors who currently represent the country overseas support TPP. Pride at Work is among the advocacy groups that oppose the trade deal, in part, because it does not contain LGBT-specific protections.

Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore.

Brunei in 2014 began to implement a new legal code based on Sharia law that punishes those convicted of homosexuality by stoning them to death.

Malaysia’s highest court in 2015 upheld former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction under the country’s anti-sodomy law. It also overturned a landmark ruling last November that declared unconstitutional a state law banning Muslim men from wearing women’s clothes in public.

Advocates have also argued TPP would increase the cost of antiretroviral drugs to HIV because of the expansion of intellectual property protections for “biologics.” John Sifton of Human Rights Watch told the Washington Blade earlier this year the trade agreement would make it more difficult for generic drug companies to produce them.

“Somebody is going to die because there isn’t enough to pay for the health care required, whether you’re an HIV patient or a cancer patient,” he said.