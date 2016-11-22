November 22, 2016 at 9:41 am EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Trump says U.S. will leave controversial trade deal

Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade

President-elect Trump on Nov. 21, 2016, said the U.S. will withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership once his administration takes office. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

President-elect Trump on Monday said his administration plans to withdraw the U.S. from a controversial trade deal between it and 11 Pacific Rim countries.

Congress has yet to ratify the Trans-Pacific Partnership, but Trump in a YouTube video said he plans to issue a “notification of intent” on the first day of his administration to withdraw the country from the Trans-Pacific Partnership. He also described the trade deal as a “potential disaster for our country.”

“Instead we will negotiate fair bilateral trade deals that bring jobs and industry back on to American shores,” said Trump.

TPP would include the U.S., Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam if they ratify it.

“I’m a strong supporter of TPP because it will reduce tariffs — taxes, basically — on American goods, from cars to crops, and make it easier for Americans to export into the fastest-growing markets of the world,” President Obama told reporters in August during a joint White House press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. “TPP levels the playing field for our workers and helps to ensure countries abide by strong labor and environmental rules.”

Special U.S. Envoy for the Human Rights of LGBTI Persons Randy Berry and all of the openly gay ambassadors who currently represent the country overseas support TPP. Pride at Work is among the advocacy groups that oppose the trade deal, in part, because it does not contain LGBT-specific protections.

Consensual same-sex sexual relations remain criminalized in Brunei, Malaysia and Singapore.

Brunei in 2014 began to implement a new legal code based on Sharia law that punishes those convicted of homosexuality by stoning them to death.

Malaysia’s highest court in 2015 upheld former Deputy Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction under the country’s anti-sodomy law. It also overturned a landmark ruling last November that declared unconstitutional a state law banning Muslim men from wearing women’s clothes in public.

Advocates have also argued TPP would increase the cost of antiretroviral drugs to HIV because of the expansion of intellectual property protections for “biologics.” John Sifton of Human Rights Watch told the Washington Blade earlier this year the trade agreement would make it more difficult for generic drug companies to produce them.

“Somebody is going to die because there isn’t enough to pay for the health care required, whether you’re an HIV patient or a cancer patient,” he said.

Michael K. Lavers has been a staff writer for the Washington Blade since May 2012. The passage of Maryland's same-sex marriage law, the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the burgeoning LGBT rights movement in Latin America and the consecration of gay New Hampshire Bishop V. Gene Robinson are among the many stories he has covered since his career began in 2002. Follow Michael

transgender_day_of_action_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
Local
Activists gather for ‘Trans Day of Action’
Crew Club showcases staff on 20th anniversary
Launch party set for new D.C. trans group
30th annual D.C. Adoption Day set for Nov. 19
Chase Brexton head steps down after union fight
Trans community to march in ‘resilience’
h_ed_spires_460x470_courtesy_yale_law_school_veterans_legal_services_clinic watermark
National
91-year-old gay veteran sues to update discharge to ‘honorable’
Would Trump rescind historic status for Stonewall Inn?
Which LGBT rights are on the chopping block?
VA nixes plan to cover gender reassignment surgery
Black gay journalist gets tearful over Trump presidency
Anti-LGBT leaders bask in Trump victory
daniel_b_shapiro_460x470_public_domain watermark
World
U.S. ambassador to Israel talks Trump, LGBT rights
U.N. committee rejects effort to suspend LGBT expert
Activists around the world mark Transgender Day of Remembrance
Justin Trudeau appoints LGBT advisor
Gay Tel Aviv councilman criticizes Israeli policy towards Palestinians
Advocates hope Trump will promote LGBT rights abroad
the_who_apostrophe_s_tommy_460x470_courtesy_open_circle_theatre watermark
Opinions
In Trump era, art needed more than ever
Iran’s treatment of trans people a double-edged sword
The battle for America continues
On the border with ISIS
Providing post-election comfort for our LGBT children
An open letter to Ivanka Trump
when_we_rise_trailer_screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Dustin Lance Black’s LGBT miniseries ‘When We Rise’ gets debut trailer
Chloë Grace Moretz to star in gay conversion drama
Cristiano Ronaldo taunted with anti-gay slurs during soccer match
New Kids on the Block member Jonathan Knight gets engaged
‘HTGAWM’ star Jack Falahee comes out as straight
‘Scream’ star Bex Taylor-Klaus comes out
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup