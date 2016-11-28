Andy Cohen reveals Kelly Ripa saved him from skin cancer

Andy Cohen opened up about his recent skin cancer scare on “Live with Kelly!” last week and revealed co-host Kelly Ripa saved his life.

Cohen spoke out on his melanoma diagnosis and says if it wasn’t for Ripa the result could have been much worse.

“You and I were at a party for Anderson’s [Cooper] mom in April, and you said, ‘You have a black dot on your lip, I don’t think that’s something good,’” Cohen recalls.

Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos continued to pressure Cohen into seeing a doctor which ended up being the best decision.

“It was melanoma and they removed it, and I just want to thank you because you were so dogmatic,” Cohen tells Ripa.

Cohen says the doctors removed “a chunk” from his lip but he has since recovered.

Watch Cohen’s confession below.