D.C. dining specials for New Year’s Eve 2016

It’s been a long year, and finally December 31st is on the horizon. Good riddance, 2016. We’re not sad to see the back of you.

With that in mind, it seems like the best way to celebrate the end of this eventful year is by feasting and drinking with abandon, as we have no idea what 2017 may hold. Here are just a few ways to seize the day while gathered around the table with family and friends.

Enjoy NYE Italian-style at Ristorante i Ricchi (1220 19th St., N.W.) at its Cenone Di San Silvestro, or the Feast of St. Sylvester. The $89 four-course menu offers four choices for each course, from charred octopus to risotto cooked with mushrooms and champagne to warm panettone with chocolate gelato, with a champagne toast at midnight; an a la carte menu will also be available. Both lentils and pork are considered traditional — lentils symbolizing wealth and pork for abundance — so consider having the lentil soup or the slow-roasted pork loin, or both if you’re looking to make 2017 particularly lucky.

If you’re feeling like taking a bit of a gamble this year but not in the mood to trek to MGM Grand, then head over to the Riggsby (1731 New Hampshire Ave., N.W.), where a Casino Night will feature live jazz, a DJ, and a full roster of casino games, including roulette, craps, blackjack, poker and slots. The $125 ticket includes an open bar — check out the specialty cocktails, such as the Pear Pressure, a blend of vodka ginger, sage and dry curaçao — along with the Riggby’s signature hors d’oeuvres, from shrimp rolls and sliders to charcuterie and deviled eggs. Trade in your chips at the end of the night for raffle prizes, including restaurant gift cards, hotel stays, and specialty wines.

Belly up to the bar starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 31st at Teddy’s Bully Bar (1200 19th St., N.W.) for the Rushmore Sizzle (aged rum, Campari, fresh lime, almond syrup and creme de cassis) or the Roosevelt Island Punch (pisco, pineapple, gomme syrup, jasmine tea and fresh lime). If you want to stay for dinner, two tasting menus will be available, five courses for $60 per person or six courses at $70 per person. Some of the inventive items include a wild boar hot dog with tomato jam, pickled peppers, and fried mustard, marinated and pickled squash with almond ricotta, and New York strip steak with marrow bordelaise. The DJ will start spinning at 10 p.m. and there will be, of course, a champagne toast at midnight.

You could decide to just camp out at Jack Rose Dining Saloon (2007 18th St., N.W.) for the duration, because they’ve got pretty much all the bases covered for New Year’s Eve this year. Start off with the Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Pre-Bash up on the roof, a neighborhood cookout on the heated rooftop from 5-8 p.m. For $50, you’ll get beef brisket, pulled chicken, mac ’n’ cheese and bourbon baked beans, paired with select beer and bourbon.

If a cookout is not your thing, then head to the No Hassle, No Cover party inside the Dining Saloon, which will basically be just like any other night at Jack Rose, with the addition of a few specials, including a vintage cocktail flight and a themed menu of best whiskeys curated by owner Bill Thomas.

Looking for something more intimate with your significant other? Text 202-607-1572 to reserve a spot in the downstairs speakeasy Dram & Grain, where you can indulge in a five-spirit cocktail tasting paired with culinary snacks; there are seatings at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. On New Year’s Day, you can continue the party at the Hangover Hog Roast, from 3-10 p.m., with a whole roasted pig, black eyed peas, collard greens and biscuits for $15, along with a wide variety of beer, punch, cocktails and whiskey specials, if you’re in need of a little hair of the dog.

Also on New Year’s Day, there’s nothing we love more than a Stay In Your Pajamas Disco Brunch at TICO (1926 14th St., N.W.). $25 bottomless mimosas (choose your own juice: orange, grapefruit, pomegranate, cranberry or pineapple) and Blood Marys will flow from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., and the hangover-friendly menu will include cinnamon raisin-stuffed french toast, duck confit and green chili has with poached eggs and chipotle hollandaise, and spicy fried chicken with fennel cole slaw. Best part is that you can stay in your jammies and dance to disco with complete abandon.

Don’t want to go out with the masses? We hear you. Whole Foods Market’s Todd Schrecengost has suggestions for bubbly to enjoy at home, starting with Presto Prosecco, a fruity sparkler with hints of golden apples and citrus that pairs well with eggs and fish, or try the Camino Calixo Cava: crisp and floral, it’s a perfect foil for creamy brie and briny oysters. For something a little more complex, go for the lightly mineral De Chanceny Cremant de Loire Brut, with notes of peach and pear — a perfect sipper for enjoying during a cozy evening with friends far from the madding crowd.