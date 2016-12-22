December 22, 2016 at 3:15 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
J.K. Rowling contributes to ‘Love is Love’ Orlando tribute comic

A photo posted by Jim Lee (@jimleeart) on

J.K. Rowling has contributed to “Love is Love,” a 144- page Harry Potter graphic novel anthology dedicated to the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Rowling gave permission to DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee to create a special image of Harry, Ron, Hermione and Albus Dumbledore pointing their wands at the sky with a rainbow flag flying behind them.

Rowling also provided the quote for the picture, “Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open,” said by gay character Dumbledore in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Writer Marc Andreyko told the New York Times he came up with the idea for “Love is Love” to raise money in honor of the victims of the June 12 shooting. Other contributors include comedian Patton Oswalt, actor Matt Bomer, and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.

“Love is Love” will be available for download and in stores on Dec. 28. Proceeds will benefit Equality Florida.

 

Josh Seefried, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay Air Force lieutenant set for honorable discharge
Former AIDS exec pleads guilty to theft
D.C. Center, SMYAL awarded grants
Brett Parson named manager of police liaison units
Equality Virginia outlines 2017 legislative priorities
Adult support group forming in Annapolis
North Carolina, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Despite deal with Charlotte, N.C. lawmakers decline to repeal HB2
N.C. lawmakers consider bill to repeal HB2, but there’s a catch
HB2 repeal in question as N.C. lawmakers meet for special session
Charlotte repeals LGBT ordinance in deal to undo HB2
Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed’l court
Court strikes down Louisiana order barring anti-LGBT bias
aleppo_460x470_screen_capture_via_youtube watermark
World
LGBT Syrians lament destruction of Aleppo
Trump urged not to cut overseas LGBT aid
U.N. committee again rejects motion to suspend LGBT watchdog
U.S., Cuba mark two years of normalized relations
Hotel murder sparks concern among Dominican LGBT activists
Russia blocks statement thanking Ban Ki-moon for LGBT advocacy
closed_sign_460x470_by_bigstock watermark
Opinions
Small business owners have increasingly ‘had it’
The Russians are coming, the Russians are coming
D.C. loses another queer-owned business
Why D.C. should pass paid family and medical leave bill
How to talk to your pro-Trump relatives
Jamaican LGBT group celebrates 18 years of progress
harry_potter_love_is_love_comic_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
J.K. Rowling contributes to ‘Love is Love’ Orlando tribute comic
‘Billy on the Street’ gives holiday version of ‘It’s Debra Messing, You Gays’
Troye Sivan couldn’t relate to George Michael because he was ‘older’
Tilda Swinton releases emails to Margaret Cho about ‘Dr. Strange’ whitewashing
Franchise fare and Oscar bait highlight holiday movie season
Cartoon: Merry Christmas again
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2016. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup