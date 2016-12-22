J.K. Rowling contributes to ‘Love is Love’ Orlando tribute comic

A photo posted by Jim Lee (@jimleeart) on Dec 18, 2016 at 7:55pm PST

J.K. Rowling has contributed to “Love is Love,” a 144- page Harry Potter graphic novel anthology dedicated to the victims of the Pulse nightclub massacre.

Rowling gave permission to DC Comics co-publisher Jim Lee to create a special image of Harry, Ron, Hermione and Albus Dumbledore pointing their wands at the sky with a rainbow flag flying behind them.

Rowling also provided the quote for the picture, “Differences of habit and language are nothing at all if our aims are identical and our hearts are open,” said by gay character Dumbledore in “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Writer Marc Andreyko told the New York Times he came up with the idea for “Love is Love” to raise money in honor of the victims of the June 12 shooting. Other contributors include comedian Patton Oswalt, actor Matt Bomer, and Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof.

“Love is Love” will be available for download and in stores on Dec. 28. Proceeds will benefit Equality Florida.