Bisexual Amber Rose says she ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ dating a bisexual man

Bisexual model Amber Rose admitted on her “Loveline” podcast that she couldn’t see herself dating a bisexual man.

When a listener asked Rose if she would ever date a bisexual man, Rose revealed “No. Personally, no judgment, I wouldn’t be comfortable. I just wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.”

“I think it’s amazing when a guy is bisexual and he’s comfortable with it,” Rose, 33, elaborated. “But in my personal life, in my sex life, in who I choose to love, I just think that I would think about it too much. It would bother me in a way. I wouldn’t be comfortable with it and I don’t know why.”

Show co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue asked if the problem was because of extra “competition.”

“Maybe I’m not secure enough to be with a man that likes other men because I would feel like when he’s out with his boys, it’s just more of a moment, I don’t know. I don’t know if it’s me feeling threatened, I don’t know. It’s not that I’m not okay with it outside of my personal life but when it comes to me and who I lay down with, I’m just not comfortable with it,” Rose continued.

Rose, who came out as bisexual in a 2009 interview with Complex, is currently dating dancer Val Chmerkovskiy, 30. The couple met while partners on “Dancing with the Stars.”

“I’m extremely open with my sexuality. I can be in love with a woman, I can be in love with a man. As far as humans go, I definitely find beauty in everybody, whether they’re heavy-set, super-skinny, if they’re white, black, Indian, Asian, Spanish. I can see beauty in anybody. If I see a woman and I think she’s beautiful and I like her, and she likes me back we can definitely try to be in a relationship together,” Rose told Complex.

Listen to the full podcast below.