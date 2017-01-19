January 19, 2017 at 10:57 am EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
D.C. Baptist church to hold ‘inclusion conversations’
First Baptist Church, gay news, Washington Blade

The First Baptist Church is considering whether to embrace marriage equality. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

D.C.’s First Baptist Church at 1328 16th St., N.W. has scheduled small group conversations on Sunday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 28 about whether its existing policy of inclusion for LGBT Christians should be expanded to include same-sex marriages.

“The prevailing hope with these conversations is to get the First Baptist Church family to talk to, and learn from, each other and reach an outcome that ensures all of us feel heard, valued, and loved,” a statement posted on the church’s website says.

“One of the small group questions we will be addressing together is this: First Baptist Church already welcome as members – including many who are serving in leadership roles – Christians who identify as members of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) communities,” the statement continues.

“How do you feel about guaranteeing to all members, without exception, the ability to participate in all of the blessings and benefits of membership, including marriage and parent and child dedications?’” the statement says.

The church website statement asks that those interested in participating in the conversations RSVP so that organizers can plan for providing a sufficient number of facilitators to be present in each of the small discussion groups. The church can be reached at 202-387-2206.

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

Alan_Teitzman_460x470_by_Tony_Burns watermark
Local
Alan Teitzman dies at 62
D.C. Baptist church to hold ‘inclusion conversations’
Drinkery owner sells business
Gay man running for Alderman in Frederick
Consent decree includes LGBT police interactions
Va. Senate committee tables marriage ban repeal bill
LGBT Republicans, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Former Foreign Service officer welcomes ‘lavender scare’ apology
Obama commutes sentence for Chelsea Manning
FBI arrests Pulse nightclub gunman’s wife
Women’s March to include LGBT presence
Samantha Power, HRC Equality Convention, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
LGBT community accused of plotting coup against Gambian president
Donald Trump, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Women’s March a powerful launch of the resistance
An open letter to President Trump from a gay American
Even core responsibilities create conflicts for Trump
On Friday, the unthinkable happens
Say no to normalizing Trump
Why Trump’s plan to remove press from White House is anti-LGBT
Aaron_Tveit_460x470_courtesy_Wolf_Trap watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Singer/actor Tveit to make Wolf Trap debut
The Donald is coming
‘Trump Survival Guide’ author on what to do now
Maybelline ambassador’s father shuts down homophobic comment
CARTOON: Oath of office
‘Will & Grace’ to return to NBC for 10 episodes
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup