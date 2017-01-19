D.C. Baptist church to hold ‘inclusion conversations’

D.C.’s First Baptist Church at 1328 16th St., N.W. has scheduled small group conversations on Sunday, Jan. 22 and Saturday, Jan. 28 about whether its existing policy of inclusion for LGBT Christians should be expanded to include same-sex marriages.

“The prevailing hope with these conversations is to get the First Baptist Church family to talk to, and learn from, each other and reach an outcome that ensures all of us feel heard, valued, and loved,” a statement posted on the church’s website says.

“One of the small group questions we will be addressing together is this: First Baptist Church already welcome as members – including many who are serving in leadership roles – Christians who identify as members of the LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) communities,” the statement continues.

“How do you feel about guaranteeing to all members, without exception, the ability to participate in all of the blessings and benefits of membership, including marriage and parent and child dedications?’” the statement says.

The church website statement asks that those interested in participating in the conversations RSVP so that organizers can plan for providing a sufficient number of facilitators to be present in each of the small discussion groups. The church can be reached at 202-387-2206.