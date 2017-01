An estimated 500,000 people attended the Women’s March in D.C. on Saturday.

Madonna was among those who spoke to the crowd that gathered on the National Mall.

The march took place a day after President Trump’s inauguration that drew an estimated 250,000 people to the nation’s capital. The Women’s March in D.C. is among the hundreds of marches that took place in the U.S. and around the world.

