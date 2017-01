The Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday approved the nomination of South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley to become the next U.S. ambassador to the U.N.

Committee members backed Haley’s nomination by a 19-2 vote margin. U.S. Sens. Chris Coons (D-Del.) and Tom Udall (D-N.M.) voted against it.

The vote took place a day after the same committee approved former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson’s nomination to become secretary of state.

The Washington Blade will provide additional details and reaction as they become available.