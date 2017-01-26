ABC reschedules ‘When We Rise’ for Trump speech

ABC is shifting its scheduled four-night airing of “When We Rise” to accommodate President Donald Trump’s Congressional address, Variety reports.

The LGBT mini-series originally was scheduled to premiere on Monday, Feb. 27, and air in two-hour blocks through Thursday, Mar. 2. However, ABC will now air Trump’s address on Tuesday, Feb. 28 pushing the episodes back by one day. The series will continue on Wednesday, March 1 through Friday, March 3.

During the Television Critics’ Association’s press tour, screenwriter Dustin Lance Black said he thought everyone could enjoy the show including Trump supporters and the president himself.

“I think there’s a lot of people who voted for Donald Trump who will love this show,” Black says. “I didn’t write this show for half the country. If Donald Trump watches the show, I think he might like the show.”

“When We Rise” tells the story of the LGBT rights movement starting from the Stonewall riots until the present day. It stars Guy Pearce, Mary-Louise Parker, Rachel Griffiths, among others.