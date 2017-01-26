January 26, 2017 at 2:37 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Kelly Rowland thinks people should ask partners about ‘past gay experiences’
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Kelly Rowland believes it’s important for people to know if their partners have had a “past gay experience.”

The 35-year-old singer spoke with the New York Post in promotion for her upcoming Lifetime film “Love by the 10th Date” and says she thinks asking is “proper to ask in today’s times.”

“There are some women who are not finding the real truth about their partner’s sexuality until they go through their man’s phones,” Rowland says. “But it happens with guys too, not just women. I can’t tell someone how to feel about dating someone who is bisexual or had a past gay experience, but it’s proper to ask in today’s times.”

The film delves into topics of love, sex and relationships including bisexuality and open marriages. Although Rowland, who is married to her manager Tim Witherspoon, does not have an open marriage she says she doesn’t judge those who do.

“None of my girlfriends that I know of have open relationships,” Rowland says. “But Mo’Nique has the biggest smile on her face and seems happy. I just feel like I’m not in any position to judge anybody. We’re in a new time and space where sexuality should be talked about — whether you want to be with two people or three.”

comet_ping_pong_460x470_by_elizabeth_murphy_via_wikimedia_commons watermark
Local
Prosecutors offer plea deal to Comet Pizza gunman
New LGBT group Rise & Resist to meet
LGBT march on Washington planned for D.C. Pride weekend
SBA’s LGBT project wins Harvard award
2 top directors leaving FreeState Justice
Former Whitman-Walker official named White House health adviser
immigrant_rights_protest_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
LGBT activists condemn Trump immigration executive orders
Log Cabin emerges as lead LGBT group in Trump era
Hundreds of thousands attend Women’s March in D.C.
Thousands protest Trump in NYC
Gay Republicans optimistic about Trump presidency
Haley: U.S. values don’t allow ‘discrimination of any kind’
Donald_Trump_oath_of_office_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
World
Trump inauguration sparks renewed concern overseas
Samantha Power on the global struggle for LGBT rights
10 ways Obama promoted LGBT rights abroad
Taiwan poised to legalize same-sex marriage
Cuban LGBT activist prevented from leaving country
Kerry highlights LGBT rights in exit memo
Donald_Trump_460x470_6_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
Trump, the media, and the lack of civility in politics
Resisterhood is powerful
Step one, march. Step two, organize.
Outside Trump’s bubble, resistance looms
Temper tantrums, name-calling don’t win us friends
Europe’s Islam problem and U.S. immigration policy
Kelly_Rowland_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Kelly Rowland thinks people should ask partners about ‘past gay experiences’
ABC reschedules ‘When We Rise’ for Trump speech
Ryan Murphy’s ‘Feud: Bette and Joan’ releases teaser trailers
Ugandan athlete receives refugee status in Canada
Stage and screen star Marsha Mason relishes ‘Rhine’ role
Reviving Animotion
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup