Kelly Rowland thinks people should ask partners about ‘past gay experiences’

Kelly Rowland believes it’s important for people to know if their partners have had a “past gay experience.”
The 35-year-old singer spoke with the New York Post in promotion for her upcoming Lifetime film “Love by the 10th Date” and says she thinks asking is “proper to ask in today’s times.”
“There are some women who are not finding the real truth about their partner’s sexuality until they go through their man’s phones,” Rowland says. “But it happens with guys too, not just women. I can’t tell someone how to feel about dating someone who is bisexual or had a past gay experience, but it’s proper to ask in today’s times.”
The film delves into topics of love, sex and relationships including bisexuality and open marriages. Although Rowland, who is married to her manager Tim Witherspoon, does not have an open marriage she says she doesn’t judge those who do.
“None of my girlfriends that I know of have open relationships,” Rowland says. “But Mo’Nique has the biggest smile on her face and seems happy. I just feel like I’m not in any position to judge anybody. We’re in a new time and space where sexuality should be talked about — whether you want to be with two people or three.”