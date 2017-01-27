Elton John is adapting ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for Broadway

Elton John is writing music for a Broadway production of “The Devil Wears Prada.”

The musical will be based on the 2003 novel by Lauren Weisberger and the 2006 film adaptation starring Anne Hathaway and Meryl Streep.

Playwright Paul Rudnick and producer Kevin McCollum are also on board for the project.

“Re-imagining ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ for the musical theater is super exciting,” John said in a statement to Deadline. “I’m a huge fan of both the book and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

“The Devil Wears Prada” tells the story of Andy Sachs who accepts a job as an assistant to magazine editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Weisberger based her story from her own experience as an assistant for Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

John has previously composed music for Broadway shows “The Lion King” in 1997 and “Billy Elliot: The Musical” in 2008.