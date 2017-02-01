Beyoncé announces she’s pregnant with twins

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters A photo posted by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Beyoncé is expecting twins.

The 35-year-old singer announced via Instagram that she and husband Jay Z will be adding two more members to the family. Beyoncé posted a photo showing off her pregnant belly and wearing a veil with a backdrop of flowers.

“We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters,” the photo is captioned.

Beyoncé and Jay Z already have one daughter, five-year-old Blue Ivy Carter.