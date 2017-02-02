‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduces season nine queens

Here’s the cast of @RuPaulsDragRace season 9: pic.twitter.com/kazmvKgfOP
— Stacy Lambe (@sllambe) February 2, 2017
LOGO has revealed the latest crop of queens to compete on season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
The thirteen queens will battle it out on the Emmy-winning series to win a $100,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”
Season nine will air this spring but no official date has been announced.
Meet the cast below.
Drastic Times calls for Dragtastic Measures! We’re gagging for our new #DragRace S9️⃣ girls. Are you? Meet the Queens at @logotv (Link in Bio)
A video posted by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace) on
Valentina (Los Angeles, California)
Hair by @hisvintagetouch 📷: @ulyssesmartinez Custom lashes by: @shablamgela
A photo posted by Valentina💋 (@allaboutvalentina) on
Trinity Taylor (Orlando, Florida)
@thedragphotographer #dragqueen #gay #gayguy #gayman #instagay #instadrag #makeup #makeupartist #cosmetics #trinitytaylor #trinitythetuck #thetuck #queen
A photo posted by Trinity “The Tuck” Taylor (@trinitythetuck) on
Shea Coulee (Chicago, Illinos)
So excited to be the newest #wigsandgracette 💖 Rocking this custom style Aphrodite in sherbet!
A photo posted by ✨💖👑Shea Couleé👑💖✨ (@sheacoulee) on
Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York)
Unhhhh can we talk about this amaaazing photo by @ericrichardmagnussen ?!! 🐄🐩🐄🐩🐄🐩#sashavelour #dragqueen
A photo posted by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour) on
Peppermint (New York, New York)
A photo posted by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on
Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia)
Happy bday Aaliyah I do this is in memory of u rip you will always be one in a million #queen #art #dragqueen #gay #hair #comicon #cosplay #cosmetics #bodypaint #nofilter #mua #makeup #mehronmakeup #makeupjunkie #makeupforever #makeupbynids #RPDR7 #aliens #rpdr8 #rupaulsdragraceallstars2 #maccosmetics #RupaulsDragRace #rupaulsdragraceseason8 #blackqueen #model #hair #aaliyah
A photo posted by Pierre (@nina_bonina_brown) on
Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Can I just be your best friend and we Kiki all night???? Yesss ✌🏽🤣😋
A photo posted by KIMORA BLAC (@kimorablac) on
Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin)
Kiss them for me, I might be delayed. Photo by @erniereyy wigs by @ardawigs #jaymesmansfield #blondebombshell #thisismywigidontwearhair #instagay #dragqueensofinstagram #gaygram #erniereyyphotography #campyqueen #ardawigs #cosplay #ponitail #arianagrande #dragqueen #drag #jaymesmansfield #kissthemforme #wigs #instadrag
A photo posted by Jaymes Mansfield (@jaymesmansfield) on
Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada)
🏁may the best woman… WIN! 🏁 #teamfarrah #makememoan #rupaulsdragrace
A photo posted by 🚬Farrah Moan 🍸 (@farrahrized) on
Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, Tennessee)
The moments when your photographer captures your goal. 📷By: @theroxytaylor #phatfashionicon #elephantqueen #beyourselftofreeyourself
A photo posted by Eureka! The Elephant Queen! (@eurekaohara) on
Charlie Hides (London, United Kingdom)
A photo posted by Charlie Hides (@charliehidestv) on
Alexis Michelle (New York, New York)
I painted my sissy! @dustyray for @lookqueennyc #nyc #drag #nightlife #sisters #sissies 🐠 bodysuit by @yuhuanyc
A photo posted by Alexis Michelle (@alexislives) on
Aja (Brooklyn, New York)
Yellow 👱♀️ Photo by @ericrichardmagnussen 💕
A photo posted by AJA (@ajathekween) on