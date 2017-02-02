‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduces season nine queens

LOGO has revealed the latest crop of queens to compete on season nine of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The thirteen queens will battle it out on the Emmy-winning series to win a $100,000 cash prize and the title of “America’s Next Drag Superstar.”

Season nine will air this spring but no official date has been announced.

Meet the cast below.

Drastic Times calls for Dragtastic Measures! We’re gagging for our new #DragRace S9️⃣ girls. Are you? Meet the Queens at @logotv (Link in Bio) A video posted by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:14am PST

Valentina (Los Angeles, California)

Hair by @hisvintagetouch 📷: @ulyssesmartinez Custom lashes by: @shablamgela A photo posted by Valentina💋 (@allaboutvalentina) on Nov 26, 2016 at 9:30pm PST

Trinity Taylor (Orlando, Florida)

Shea Coulee (Chicago, Illinos)

So excited to be the newest #wigsandgracette 💖 Rocking this custom style Aphrodite in sherbet! A photo posted by ✨💖👑Shea Couleé👑💖✨ (@sheacoulee) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:41pm PST

Sasha Velour (Brooklyn, New York)

Unhhhh can we talk about this amaaazing photo by @ericrichardmagnussen ?!! 🐄🐩🐄🐩🐄🐩#sashavelour #dragqueen A photo posted by Sasha Velour (@sashavelour) on Jan 31, 2017 at 7:37am PST

Peppermint (New York, New York)

Just because A photo posted by Miss Peppermint (@peppermint247) on Jan 16, 2017 at 10:47pm PST

Nina Bo’nina Brown (Atlanta, Georgia)

Kimora Blac (Las Vegas, Nevada)

Can I just be your best friend and we Kiki all night???? Yesss ✌🏽🤣😋 A photo posted by KIMORA BLAC (@kimorablac) on Jan 12, 2017 at 12:43pm PST

Jaymes Mansfield (Madison, Wisconsin)

Farrah Moan (Las Vegas, Nevada)

🏁may the best woman… WIN! 🏁 #teamfarrah #makememoan #rupaulsdragrace A photo posted by 🚬Farrah Moan 🍸 (@farrahrized) on Feb 2, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

Eureka O’Hara (Johnson City, Tennessee)

The moments when your photographer captures your goal. 📷By: @theroxytaylor #phatfashionicon #elephantqueen #beyourselftofreeyourself A photo posted by Eureka! The Elephant Queen! (@eurekaohara) on Jan 20, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

Charlie Hides (London, United Kingdom)

Read my lips. #instadrag A photo posted by Charlie Hides (@charliehidestv) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:12am PST

Alexis Michelle (New York, New York)

I painted my sissy! @dustyray for @lookqueennyc #nyc #drag #nightlife #sisters #sissies 🐠 bodysuit by @yuhuanyc A photo posted by Alexis Michelle (@alexislives) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:34pm PST

Aja (Brooklyn, New York)