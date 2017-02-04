February 4, 2017 at 12:15 am EST | by Maximilian Sycamore
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law

Lebanon, gay news, Washington Blade

A Lebanese judge last week declined to prosecute a gay couple under an “order of nature” law. (Photo by Vladanr; courtesy Wikimedia Commons)

The Lebanese LGBT community celebrated a huge legal victory last week when Judge Rabih Maalouf failed to prosecute a gay couple for having sexual relations.

Though homosexuality is illegal in Lebanon, there is no actual law prohibiting it. Instead, gay men are prosecuted under Article 534, which states that “any sexual intercourse contrary to the order of nature is punishable” by up to a year in prison.

With no clear definition of “order of nature,” this law is open to interpretation. Maalouf’s ruling was partially based on Article 183, another penal code provision that protects freedom of expression.

“Homosexuality is a personal choice, and is not a punishable offense,” said Maalouf.

“The new ruling is remarkable but not unique, two similar rulings involving LGBT individuals . . . have already happened before in Lebanon,” Tarek Zeidan, a Lebanese LGBT rights activist, told the Washington Blade.

Zeidan said he has noticed the ruling has “drawn the attention of several religious figures and establishments.”

“This suggests that the frequency by which these rulings are coming is increasing,” he said.

Dr. Omar Fattal from the Lebanese Medical Association for Sexual Health (LebMASH) told the Blade he does not want Article 534 to “apply to homosexuality.”

“This ruling is very significant because the judge affirms that homosexuality is natural and specifically mentions that the world health organization (WHO) does not consider it an illness,” said Fattal.

“Homosexuality is technically illegal in Lebanon, however the new generation of judges are less likely to apply the law and the police forces will not reinforce it,” Georges Azzi, executive director of the Arab Foundation for Freedoms and Equality, told the Blade.

“In a sense that there is no active persecution of the LGBT community in Lebanon,” he said.

Azzi also pointed out that not everyone in Lebanon has these freedoms.

“As the law exists LGBT people are less likely to report any abuse they face because of their sexual orientation,” he said.

Mahjub, a gay man who lives in Lebanon, described the dual life many in the community live.

“They go partying every weekend in gay clubs but pretend to be straight in front of their families,” he said. “Legalizing homosexuality would be a first step towards a more tolerant society.”

Ruling “important step” for Lebanese LGBT community

Fattal told the Blade the “short term goal is to separate 534 from homosexuality by reminding everyone over and over again that 534 punishes sexual intercourse that is ‘against nature’ while homosexuality is a completely natural human behavior.”

“The decision of one judge does not engage and cannot be forced on another judge,” explained Azzi. “Its helps future cases in terms of argumentation but also in terms of creating a culture where judges feel comfortable making progressive decisions.”

Zeidan agreed.

“It is better to think of it as an important step to galvanize the community and demand more such rulings happen in Lebanon,” he said.

Comings & Goings, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Comings & Goings
Cries of ‘resist!’ at rallies in Baltimore, Frederick
Religious freedom bill passes in Va. House
Brother Help Thyself awards $75,000 in grants
Gay group fights motion to dismiss lawsuit against U.S. Justice Dept.
Ziegfeld’s-Secrets hit with ‘devastating’ potholes
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
Lebanon, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
World
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
UK pardons thousands of men convicted under anti-gay laws
Blade announces 2017 Latin America reporting project
no_Islamophobia_460x470_by_JMacPherson_courtesy_Flickr watermark
Opinions
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
At the intersection of Muslim, LGBT communities
Small businesses cheer White House regulatory order
My protest days are not over
Thank you, Mary Tyler Moore
Trump’s ban means I can’t attend HRC conference
Kiki_Screenshot_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Voguing doc ‘Kiki’ explores present day ballroom scene
Frank Ocean’s father suing him for $14.5 million over homophobic slur
Braden Holtby named Washington Capitals’ LGBT-inclusion ambassador
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ introduces season nine queens
Distrkt C celebrates anniversary
Studio’s ‘Tear You Apart’ play explores ‘fat girl/gay man trope’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup