Kylie Minogue wins legal battle against Kylie Jenner over trademark name

Kylie Minogue has come out victorious in the battle of the Kylies.

Jenner, 19, filed to trademark her first name, which she uses for her merchandise including her Kylie Cosmetics brand, in 2014. According to the Daily Mail, Minogue, 48, shut down the request and filed a notice of opposition to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

In the notice, Minogue calls Jenner “a secondary reality television personality” and called herself an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known worldwide simply as ‘Kylie.’”

Page Six reports the documents say Minogue had also already trademarked “Kylie” for entertainment and music recordings.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office denied Jenner’s request, but Jenner has reportedly filed an appeal.