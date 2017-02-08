February 8, 2017 at 4:20 pm EST | by Lou Chibbaro Jr.
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
Deploraball, Gays for Trump, gay news, Washington Blade

Gays for Trump held a ‘Deploraball’ party following last month’s inauguration. Another event is planned for July 4 Weekend. (Washington Blade photo by Michael Key)

The North Carolina-based group Gays for Trump has announced that it plans to hold a “Deploraball” Pre-4th of July Picnic on the National Mall in Washington tentatively scheduled for July 1.

Gays for Trump co-founder Peter Boykin said the group has contacted the National Park Service about obtaining a permit for the event.

“We celebrate Donald Trump’s first days in the White House and his first 4th of July as president,” a statement on the group’s website says. “We are all Deplorables on the Trump Train and let’s have a Deploraball Picnic!” the statement says.

Gays for Trump first adopted the name Deploraball for an LGBT inaugural ball it organized at a hotel in Potomac, Md., on Jan. 20 on the day of Trump’s inauguration.

Boykin said the group is hopeful that the July 1 picnic on the National Mall will draw a large crowd but he is uncertain how many people will turn out.

“Our mission is to increase the amount of LGBT conservative voices in American society,” Boykin said in an email last month to the group’s supporters.

He said that in addition to the picnic Gays for Trump plans to have a presence at the American Conservative Union’s annual CPAC Conference in Washington on Feb. 22, an event that the nation’s most prominent conservative political figures are expected to attend.

Boykin said Gays for Trump is also planning to set up booths at many of the nation’s LGBT Pride festivals in June, including D.C.’s Capital Pride festival.

“If we get protested, that would be sad,” Boykin told the Blade in an email. “But I am sure the media would like to focus on that,” he said. “And that only further proves our cause as we stand up against our own LGBT brothers and sisters for what is right.”

Lou Chibbaro Jr. has reported on the LGBT civil rights movement and the LGBT community for more than 30 years, beginning as a freelance writer and later as a staff reporter and currently as Senior News Reporter for the Washington Blade. He has chronicled LGBT-related developments as they have touched on a wide range of social, religious, and governmental institutions, including the White House, Congress, the U.S. Supreme Court, the military, local and national law enforcement agencies and the Catholic Church. Chibbaro has reported on LGBT issues and LGBT participation in local and national elections since 1976. He has covered the AIDS epidemic since it first surfaced in the early 1980s. Follow Lou

  • Count Dracula

    Wow, no looney left wing hate posts….yet.

    • lnm3921

      Yes, because branding the left “looney” is loving, accepting and tolerant, right? You follow the wonderful example your President gives America and the world on Tolerance!

  • Courtney

    Why do gays support Trump? (just out of curiosity) And please, direct answers only. I know how you guys like to bring up things that have absolutely nothing to do with the question at hand.

    • lnm3921

      If you’re looking for an answer that makes sense, you’ll be extremely disappointed!

  • lnm3921

    Here is what Tony Perkins of the Family Research Council wants Trump to do:

    “President….Trump should also follow through with his pledge to issue an executive order, reinstating government-wide protections for religious liberty. But executive orders halting attacks on religious freedom are just the start, there are many more anti-religious freedom policies of the Obama administration that must be reversed. That’s why government nondiscrimination legislation is needed to protect supporters of marriage between one man and one woman.”

    Don’t be fooled by conservatives telling you otherwise.

Gays_for_Trump_Deploraball_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Local
Gays for Trump plans ‘Deploraball’ picnic in July
D.C. Rise and Resist holds first meeting
Whitman-Walker plans ‘tentative’ march on White House
Md. schools still hostile to LGBT students
Baltimore AIDS Walk fundraiser set for March
Casa Ruby grant for trans people with HIV extended
Gavin Grimm, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Supreme Court to hear trans student case March 28
Boy Scouts changes policy to admit transgender youth
Gay Iranian detained, released on U.S. cruise ship
Activists condemn latest Trump immigration executive order
SBA deletes LGBT content from website
CDC nixes LGBT youth summit after Trump election
tamara_adrian_at_international_lgbt_leaders_conference_2016_460x470_c_washington_blade_by_michael_key watermark
World
Venezuelan, Cuban activists to speak at World OutGames
Gay men fight HIV/AIDS, taboos in Guatemalan town
Lebanese gay couple not prosecuted under ‘order of nature’ law
Blade video reports from Guatemala
First LGBT member of Guatemala Congress criticizes Trump
Chilean president to promote marriage bill debate
Boy_Scouts_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
On the road to full equality
The alt-reality presidency
First Fag Hag Ivanka’s role as gay defender
She is ‘with us forever’
Witness to a gender revolution in Obama’s America
No bigotry in our name, including against Muslims
2016_Most_Eligible_LGBT_Singles_460x470_c_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Where are they now? Blade singles class of 2016 checks in
Evan Rachel Wood gets candid about being a bisexual woman
QUEERY: Cherie Nuit
Lesbian rapper Young M.A explains why she’s open about her sexuality
Madonna adopts four-year-old twin girls
Lady Gaga will guest judge on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup