February 10, 2017 at 2:25 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Grey Gardens mansion for sale for $19.95 million

 

(Photo via Taber Andrew Bain. Wikimedia Commons.)

The infamous Grey Gardens estate has been put on the market for $19.95 million.

Grey Gardens was the former home of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’  aunt Edith Bouvier Beale, known as Big Edie, and her cousin, Edith Beale, known as Little Edie. Their eccentric lives inspired the cult classic 1975 documentary, the 2009 HBO film starring Drew Barrymore and Jessica Lange and a Broadway musical.

Newsday reports the mansion is being sold by journalist Sally Quinn, the wife of the late Washington Post executive editor Ben Bradlee. The couple purchased the home from Little Edie in 1977 and restored it.

Quinn reportedly said the home didn’t feel the same without Bradlee, who died in 2014, and decided it was time to sell.

Built in 1875, the three-story house has seven bedrooms, 6 1/2 bathrooms, a pool and a tennis court.

