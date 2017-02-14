Michael Urie tapped to star in revival of Harvey Fierstein’s ‘Torch Song’

“Ugly Betty” star Michael Urie will star in the off-Broadway revival of Harvey Fierstein’s “Torch Song Trilogy” for the production’s 35th anniversary, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The play follows a gay, Jewish drag queen and torch singer, his adopted son and his mother in 1979 in New York City. The show, which premiered in 1982, was originally a four-hour show with three plays but has been reduced for the revival to one show. Fierstein earned Tony Awards for Best Play and Best Actor in a Play for “Torch Song Trilogy” and it was turned into a film in 1988.

Second Stage Theatre will run the show led by playwright and director Moises Kaufman.

“’Thirty-five years?’ I thought, ‘It’s time!’ I’m thrilled that Second Stage Theatre will be reviving ‘Torch Song Trilogy’ next season,” Fierstein said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Torch Song” begins performances this fall.