February 20, 2017 at 7:28 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds

Protesters participate in the "Not My President's Day" protest against President Trump in Dupont Circle on Feb. 20, 2017. (Washington Blade photo by Michael K. Lavers)

More than 500 people gathered in Dupont Circle on Monday to protest President Trump.

Reid Connor, who is running for the Virginia House of Delegates, was among those who spoke at the “Not My President’s Day” protest before the crowd marched to the White House.

Protesters expressed their opposition to Trump, his nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court and a variety of other issues that include the new administration’s travel ban and the Dakota Access Pipeline. They also carried signs that read, among other things, “Trump has no honor” and “Racist, sexist homophobic #notmypres.”

“No! In the name of humanity, we refuse to accept a fascist United States,” read one protester’s sign that was also in Spanish.

“This s#!t is b.a.n.a.n.a.s!” said another that two girls were holding while standing along the edge of the Dupont Circle fountain.

Other protesters held signs in support of LGBT rights. A handful of men on motorcycles rode past the protest with pro-Trump flags.

Thousands of people participated in “Not My President’s Day” protests around the country that coincided with Presidents Day. Monday also marks one month since Trump’s inauguration.

  • I think “Reid Connor” is actually Lee Carter. The other Virginia House of Delegates candidate who spoke was Ken Boddye.

