PSA against Texas bathroom bill asks people to ‘pee with LGBT’

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and nonprofit organization Legacy Community Health have partnered together to create an ad urging people to take a stand against Texas’ Senate Bill 6.

Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Richard Linklater directed the ad, titled “Taking a Seat, Making a Stand,” which shows different people discussing, while inside bathrooms, how the bill would be detrimental to the community. The ad is filled with plenty of bathroom humor with one man saying, “You’ve got to roll up your sleeves, pull down your pants, and pee with LGBT.”

Senate Bill 6 would be similar to North Carolina’s bathroom bill and would not allow transgender individuals to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity. The end of the ad asks people to contact their state legislators and spread the word using the hashtags #IPEEWITHLGBT and #StopBS6.

Watch the ad below.