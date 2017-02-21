February 21, 2017 at 1:23 pm EST | by Michael K. Lavers
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly

Diane Rodríguez votes in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Feb. 19, 2017. She is poised to become the first openly transgender woman elected to the Ecuador's National Assembly. (Photo courtesy of Diane Rodríguez)

Diane Rodríguez votes in Guayaquil, Ecuador, on Feb. 19, 2017. She is poised to become the first openly transgender woman elected to Ecuador’s National Assembly. (Photo courtesy of Diane Rodríguez)

A psychologist is poised to become the first openly transgender person elected to Ecuador’s National Assembly.

Diane Rodríguez is a member of Movimiento Alianza PAIS, a left-leaning political party that outgoing President Rafael Correa leads.

Rodríguez, 34, cast her ballot in the city of Guayaquil on Sunday during the country’s elections. She and other trans Ecuadorians were able to vote for the first time using identity cards that correspond with their gender identity.

Carlos Vera, a former World Cup referee on whose ticket Rodríguez ran, currently has the third highest amount of votes in Guayas Province in which Guayaquil is located with slightly more than 80 percent of the votes counted.

“I was elected by popular vote,” Rodríguez told the Washington Blade on Monday. “I feel proud.”

Rodríguez would join a handful of other openly trans politicians who have been elected to national governing bodies around the world once the final election results are confirmed.

Geraldine Roman in May 2016 became the first openly LGBT person elected to the Philippine Congress. Tamara Adrián in 2015 became the first openly trans person elected to the Venezuelan National Assembly.

Rodríguez unsuccessfully ran for the Ecuadorian National Assembly in 2013.

She is among the seven LGBT activists from Latin America who traveled to the U.S. in 2014 as part of the State Department’s International Visitor Leadership Program. Rodríguez made headlines last year in Ecuador when her partner Fernando Machado, who is a trans man, had a baby.

“We know her for her constant fight for human rights,” said the Ecuadorian Federation of LGBT Organizations in a video it released on Rodríguez’s election.

Rodríguez told the Blade her election will pave the way for other LGBT and intersex people who may want to run for office in 2019.

“I am not going to be the only popularly elected candidate,” she said.

Ecuador’s National Electoral Counsel on Tuesday said Lenín Moreno, who is Movimiento Alianza PAIS’ presidential candidate, is ahead of Guillermo Lasso of Creando Oportunidades, a center-right party, by a 39.2-28.4 percent margin with 94.5 percent of the votes counted.

Officials said they plan to announce the final election results later this week. A runoff election between Moreno and Lasso is likely to take place on April 2 because neither candidate has at least 50 percent of the vote.

Michael K. Lavers, Alberto Moscoso Flor, Esteban Paulon, Diane Rodriguez, gay news, Washington Blade

Diane Rodríguez, first from right, was among a group of Latin American LGBT rights advocates who toured the Washington Blade offices on Jan. 31, 2014, while they were in the U.S. on a State Department trip. (Washington Blade photo by Damien Salas)

Michael K. Lavers is the international news editor of the Washington Blade. Follow Michael

anti-Trump_rally_at_Dupont_Circle_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
Local
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
LGBT gang members-turned-entrepreneurs appeal for support
Va. Senate approves religious freedom bill
Va. Senate committee approves religious freedom bill
National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day in Baltimore
Milo Yiannopoulos, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Judge orders S.C. to put lesbian moms’ names on birth certificate
Wash. court rules against florist who refused to serve gays
Diane_Rodriguez_460x470_courtesy_Diane_Rodriguez watermark
World
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
D.C. electoral votes, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Gay club provides normalcy in one of world’s most dangerous cities
The emotions of a veteran
‘Left-wing’ Islamophobia: An infantile disorder
glennon_doyle_melton_and_abby_wambach_460_by_470 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Abby Wambach and Christian mom blogger announce engagement
Queer rapper Mykki Blanco calls Delta flight investigation ‘bizarre homophobia’
New book explores gay and straight trysts of yore
Eva Green and Gemma Arterton to star in Virginia Woolf lesbian drama
‘American Horror Story’ will take on 2016 presidential election
CoverGirl’s CoverBoy apologizes for Africa joke after Twitter backlash
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup