February 22, 2017 at 12:08 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Tom of Finland launches online store
(Tom of Finland duvet. Photo via Tom of Finland store.)

Tom of Finland has launched an online store giving fans a chance to own the iconic artwork without breaking the bank.

The provocative artwork of Finnish artist Tom of Finland, real name Touko Laaksonen, has been printed on numerous items up for sale including duvet covers, aprons, umbrellas, mugs and T-shirts.

The store also sells sex toys, fragrances, stationery and vintage prints of his artwork on posters and greeting cards.  Shipping is available worldwide. U.S. shipping is free for orders more than $150.

Tom of Finland has been having a busy year so far. Finland recently released a special emoji in honor of same-sex marriage becoming legal in the country. A Finnish biopic about his life also hit theaters in Finland this month.

Check out the store here. 

 

