February 23, 2017 at 2:14 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Team D.C. Fashion Show returns
Team D.C. fashion show, Fashion Show and Model Search, Team D.C., Town Danceboutique, gay news, Washington Blade

Team D.C. fashion show (Washington Blade photo by Lee Whitman)

Team D.C. brings its annual fashion show and model search to Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Attendees can bid for clothes right off the models’ in support of the Team D.C. college scholarship program for LGBT athletes. There will be surprise guest judges critiquing the models in competition for prizes including the cover of Compete magazine. Clothing featured on the models include Whiskey Ginger, Bite the Fruit, Mensuas, Rufskin, Trickbox, ’47 Brand, Ex Nihlo Tees, Underbriefs, FM Leather Design and C-IN2. Cover is $15 and includes all-night admission into Town. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit teamdc.org.

B_apostrophe_More_Proud_460x470_by_Bob_Ford watermark
Local
B’More Proud Leadership Summit on tap for March 25
Drag brunch to raise funds for student programs
Frederick HIV Coalition working toward 90/90/90 goal
St. Thomas’ Parish breaks ground for new building
‘Not My President’s Day’ protest in D.C. draws hundreds
Va. religious freedom bill receives final approval
trans_students_protections_protest_at_White_House_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
National
Protesters: Trump a ‘bully’ for rescinding trans student protections
HRC prefers ‘Lion’ over ‘Moonlight’ for Best Picture?
Milo Yiannopoulos denies supporting pedophilia ahead of CPAC appearance
LGBT-affirming churches to offer glitter ashes for Ash Wednesday
Report: White House considered National Guard for immigration roundup
Heritage Foundation panelists criticize pro-trans bathroom policies
Diane_Rodriguez_460x470_courtesy_Diane_Rodriguez watermark
World
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Activists forge ahead in violence-plagued Honduras city
First-ever UN LGBT rights watchdog seeks ‘open’ dialogue
Russian LGBT activist disappears in eastern Ukraine
Activist seeks to become first LGBT member of Honduran congress
James Baldwin, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Opinions
Following the example of James Baldwin
Between a rock and a hard place on family leave
#Prezmageddon with raspberry scones
Is D.C. destined to be the domain of the well-to-do?
DNC must build party in all 50 states
Enough boycotts, Blade is going to the White House Correspondents Dinner
Alex_Hibbert_and_Mahershala_Ali_in_Moonlight_460x470_by_David_Bornfriend_courtesy_A24 watermark
Arts & Entertainment
#OscarsLessWhite
And the Oscar goes to …
Team D.C. Fashion Show returns
D.C. region gears up for Mardi Gras
‘The LEGO Batman Movie’ accused of ‘pro-gay propaganda’
Celebrities react to Trump administration revoking protections for trans students
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup