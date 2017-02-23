Team D.C. Fashion Show returns

Team D.C. brings its annual fashion show and model search to Town (2009 8th St., N.W.) on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8 p.m.

Attendees can bid for clothes right off the models’ in support of the Team D.C. college scholarship program for LGBT athletes. There will be surprise guest judges critiquing the models in competition for prizes including the cover of Compete magazine. Clothing featured on the models include Whiskey Ginger, Bite the Fruit, Mensuas, Rufskin, Trickbox, ’47 Brand, Ex Nihlo Tees, Underbriefs, FM Leather Design and C-IN2. Cover is $15 and includes all-night admission into Town. Doors open at 7 p.m.

For more information, visit teamdc.org.