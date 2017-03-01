March 1, 2017 at 2:28 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
LeFou is Disney’s first gay character in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ remake
(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Gaston’s sidekick LeFou, portrayed by Josh Gad, will be gay in the “Beauty and Beast” remake, according to the film’s director Bill Condon. This will be the first time an openly gay character will appear in a major Disney film.

In an interview with Attitude magazine, Condon reveals there will be a gay moment in the film featuring Lafou falling for Gaston.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realizing that he has these feelings,” Condon says. “And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”

Gad tweeted that he is “beyond proud” to be making Disney history with his role.

“Beauty and the Beast” hits theaters March 17.

