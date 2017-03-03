March 3, 2017 at 11:19 am EST | by Chris Johnson
Anti-LGBT adoption bill sent to South Dakota guv
Dennis Daugaard, gay news, Washington Blade

The legislature has sent to Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R-S.D.) an anti-LGBT adoption bill. (Photo public domain)

The South Dakota Legislature has sent Gov. Dennis Daugaard a measure allowing taxpayer-funded adoption agencies to deny services and child placement to LGBT families out of religious objections.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled South Dakota House approved the measure, Senate Bill 149, by a vote of 43-20-7. The South Dakota Senate, which also has a Republican majority, passed the bill last month by a vote of 22-12.

The bill would prohibit the state from taking adverse action against child placement agencies to LGBT families, including the elimination of tax-exemptions, the imposition of fines, the cancelation of contracts or discrimination against the agency in a state benefit program.

Many child placement agencies are faith-based organizations, such as Catholic adoption agencies, but the bill makes no distinction between agencies that are religious or otherwise affiliated.

Aside from LGBT people, others who could be subjected to discrimination under the law include people of faiths different from adoption agencies, single people, divorced families and Native Americans practicing traditional beliefs.

In the past, Daugaard has resisted his legislature’s attempts to enshrine anti-LGBT measures into law. Last year, he vetoed a bill seen to discriminate against transgender students in his state by prohibiting them from using a public restroom consistent with their gender identity.

Matt McTighe, executive director of Freedom for All Americans, called on Daugaard to veto the legislation, citing his previous action against anti-LGBT discrimination.

“In the past, Gov. Daugaard has opposed discriminatory legislation, including an anti-transgender bill that lawmakers pushed through the legislature last year, which he later vetoed,” McTighe said. “We hope he will show the same courage for South Dakota’s LGBT community and those children in desperate need of loving and safe homes.”

Under the South Dakota Constitution, the governor has five days to either the sign the bill or veto the measure. Otherwise, it would become law on its own accord.

Kelsey Pritchard, a Daugaard spokesperson, said in response to a Washington Blade inquiry the governor “has not yet decided what action he will take on that bill.”

If Daugaard were to allow the bill to become law, it would be the first anti-LGBT measure to become law in 2017 amid a flurry of anti-LGBT bills in various state legislatures.

Chris Johnson is Chief Political & White House Reporter for the Washington Blade. Johnson attends the daily White House press briefings and is a member of the White House Correspondents' Association. Follow Chris

GLSEN, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Va. Supreme Court hears Fairfax school district lawsuit
Lesbian convicted of anti-gay hate crime returned to jail
Trans activist sues D.C. police
Gays for Trump to rally in D.C. on March 4
Gay man who threatened U.S. senators pleads guilty
Peroutka’s operatives guilty in Arundel robocalls
Dennis Daugaard, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
National
Anti-LGBT adoption bill sent to South Dakota guv
DOJ drops appeal of order against trans student protections
DOJ lets stand court order against transgender health care
Ark. Senate OKs long-shot effort to ban gay marriage nationwide
Court rules for trans sister of Trump inauguration singer
Trump’s transgender roll back shakes up Supreme Court case
Tegucigalpa_Honduras_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_K_Lavers watermark
World
LGBT migrants flee violence, poverty in Central America
Finland same-sex marriage law takes effect
Trans student alleges Botswana police groped her while detained
State Department ‘supports’ El Salvador trans murders investigation
Transgender woman poised to win seat in Ecuador National Assembly
Salvadoran LGBTI activists seek justice for murdered trans women
Gays_for_Trump_Deploraball_460x470_(c)_Washington_Blade_by_Michael_Key watermark
Opinions
An open letter to gay Republicans
Democrats answered the wrong question in Atlanta
The emperor has no clothes
Pride march must include people of color in key roles
Hell hath no fury like a woman warned
Following the example of James Baldwin
Drag_Race_460x470_1_courtesy_Logo watermark
Arts & Entertainment
SPRING ARTS 2017 — TV: ‘Rise, ‘Riverdale,’ ‘Feud’ and more
SPRING ARTS 2017 — theater: More off-key singing
SPRING ARTS 2017 — galleries: The art of the matter
SPRING ARTS 2017: movies — Festivals, series and a ‘Beast’ remake
SPRING ARTS 2017: Dance — Meaning in the movement
SPRING ARTS 2017: Books — Gays at home
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup