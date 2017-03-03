March 3, 2017 at 5:54 am EST | by Mariah Cooper
Pride conference is March 10-12
The Capital Pride Alliance hosts the Magic of Pride Conference in various locations in D.C. March 10-12.

The conference will focus on LGBT issues that affect the D.C. area and the world in politics, advocacy, business and non-profit organizations. Speakers include Rev. Jamie Washington, president and founder of the Washington Consulting Group; Samuel Brinton, senior policy analyst at Bipartisan Policy Center; and Sarah McBride, the national press secretary for the Human Rights Campaign. Featured workshops will be Leather & Pride, Making Your Pride Organization Trans Friendly, among others.

Registration is $275 for InterPride members and $325 for non-members. For more information, visit capitalpride.org.

