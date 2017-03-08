March 8, 2017 at 2:51 pm EST | by Mariah Cooper
Hockey announcer calls gay couple’s kiss-cam ‘disgusting’ on air

(Screenshot courtesy of YouTube)

A U.K. hockey announcer is apologizing after humiliating a gay couple who participated during the game’s kiss-cam, The Star reports.

The moment occurred during a hockey match between the Sheffield Steelers and Cardiff Devils. Hockey announcer David Simms was giving commentary during the game’s kiss-cam which was trying to find a couple to win tickets for the Challenge Cup.

When the cam landed on the gay couple Simms said, “That’s disgusting. Security, get rid of them.”

Simms took to social media to say the comment was a joke and he meant no offense. Not everyone was willing to accept the apology.

Simms later went on to make an apology statement to The Star.

“I am not homophobic, you have known me long enough. I haven’t got a bad bone in my body,” Simms told The Star. “If the comments made upset or offended anybody then of course I apologize completely.”

“Maybe I live in a different world, I can’t really see the offense I have caused. But if people have been offended…people who know me know I don’t like to offend. And I am truly sorry if I did do,” Simms continued.

The Sheffield Steelers also made a statement defending Simms and insisting that the joke was not meant to offend the LGBT community.

“The club would like to put on record our sincere apology to any fans or members of the LGBT community who were offended by comments made by David Simms during the game on Saturday 4th March,” the statement reads. “In no way did Mr. Simms intend what was said in a derogatory or offensive way. David Simms has personally apologized to fans on social media, the club, the EIHL and has been in touch with LGBT direct.”

 

 

  • Glenn Priceless

    “Maybe I live in a different world, I can’t really see the offense I have caused.”

    That’s a lie. Either he meant it as a close-minded homophobe, or he meant it in irony as a forward-thinking artist. Either way if he understands the joke he claims he made then he understands where the offense was caused.

