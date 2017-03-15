March 15, 2017 at 2:44 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Pro wrestler comes out as bi after posting silly video with boyfriend

(Michael Pavano and Anthony Bowens. Screenshot via YouTube.)

Pro wrestler Anthony Bowens wasn’t out about his sexuality when his boyfriend Michael Pavano posted a video of the couple doing “The Laughing Challenge” on YouTube.

In an op-ed for OutSports Bowens says the video, posted last September, was a “blast” to do but he was worried someone from his wrestling team would see the video. A few weeks later one of his teammates did.

“It was from my best friend in the wrestling business, and someone I specifically made sure to keep my secret from. The text read: ‘Bro, why didn’t you tell me?”’I knew exactly what he meant but I played dumb. ‘What do you mean?’ I replied. He response was that he saw ‘the video,'” Bowens writes. “Much to my great relief, he told me he didn’t care and that I was one of his best friends in the business.”

In January Bowens decided to be open about his bisexuality in a Facebook post.


Bowens says he knew growing up that he felt different from his peers.

“Ever since high school I knew that was something different about me. I started to notice that I’d see a couple walk down the street and think how attractive both the guy and the girl were. It would become more prevalent as college rolled around and I found myself with a crappy love life,” Bowens continues.

The pro wrestler says he hopes that his story can help anyone else struggling with their sexuality.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how many people I’ve spoken to over the years who are hiding and suppressing themselves out of fear of being judged. If I can help inspire at least one person to fight past their struggles through my journey or inspire at least one person to live their dreams, it’s all worth it for me. The journey and the fight is just beginning!” Bowens concludes.

