March 16, 2017 at 1:39 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Dustin Lance Black defends lack of bisexual characters in ‘When We Rise’
Dustin Lance Black, gay news, Washington Blade

Dustin Lance Black (Washington Blade file photo by Michael Key)

Dustin Lance Black took to Twitter to defend his ABC miniseries “When We Rise” for what has been criticized as a lack of bisexual representation.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Sara Ramirez, who also identifies as bisexual, tweeted her issues with the show saying the show didn’t include “#BiHistory.”

Black tweeted that the claim was “not true” and there were bisexual characters on the show.

His defense stirred more criticism from the bisexual community that the show was not inclusive.

Black responded by saying the issue was with the actual labels not with a lack of bisexual characters. Many disagreed with his views and disputed that bisexual was a term used during the setting of his show.

Black suggests that the solution could be in telling another story but more criticism was raised on why it couldn’t have been included in the first place.

The screenwriter eventually explained that he was open to learning more about the issue and how bisexuality could become more of a priority in media.

 

