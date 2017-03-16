Dustin Lance Black defends lack of bisexual characters in ‘When We Rise’

Dustin Lance Black took to Twitter to defend his ABC miniseries “When We Rise” for what has been criticized as a lack of bisexual representation.

“Grey’s Anatomy” actress Sara Ramirez, who also identifies as bisexual, tweeted her issues with the show saying the show didn’t include “#BiHistory.”

Black tweeted that the claim was “not true” and there were bisexual characters on the show.

I admire you greatly @SaraRamirez, but this statement is not true. Real bisexual people & bi activists are portrayed in WhenWeRise. https://t.co/fUxlEkRxoM — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) March 14, 2017

His defense stirred more criticism from the bisexual community that the show was not inclusive.

Black responded by saying the issue was with the actual labels not with a lack of bisexual characters. Many disagreed with his views and disputed that bisexual was a term used during the setting of his show.

@DLanceBlack @BiNetUSA Bisexual was a word in 1970. I wouldn’t argue that there aren’t bi characters, they’re simply invisible (as always). — Joni Andrea Weiss (@joniw) March 15, 2017

Modern words?!? The term bisexual has been around since the 1890s. 👀👀👀👀👀👀 #SayBisexual https://t.co/lY98NuWVcz — bisexual.org (@BiDotOrg) March 15, 2017

Black suggests that the solution could be in telling another story but more criticism was raised on why it couldn’t have been included in the first place.

@DLanceBlack See but that’s the frustration I’m seeing. Why do we need our own when we’re supposed to already be part of the LGBT community? — RJ Aguiar (@rj4gui4r) March 15, 2017

The screenwriter eventually explained that he was open to learning more about the issue and how bisexuality could become more of a priority in media.

Thank you @DLanceBlack I respect ur thoughts on this. I also respect our LGTQ Bi+ elders. I admire ur reaching out abt this in this manner. — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) March 14, 2017

Perhaps we can set up a time to share our thoughts directly? I’m open to it. DM me if you are. Wishing you well @DLanceBlack — Sara Ramirez (@SaraRamirez) March 14, 2017