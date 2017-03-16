Reel Affirmations hosts double bill

Reel Affirmations screens “BWOY” and “The Watermelon Woman” at Human Rights Campaign (1640 Rhode Island Ave., N.W.) on Friday, March 24.

“BWOY” tells the story of a man (Anthony Rapp) who becomes involved in an online love affair with a young, Jamaican man (Jimmy Brooks). The film is written and directed by John G. Young. Classic lesbian film “The Watermelon Woman” screens from 9:30-11:30 p.m. The film, restored for its 20th anniversary, stars Cheryl Dunye as she begins researching an actress, known as the “Watermelon Woman,” and discovers the actress was a lesbian.

Rayceen Pendarvis hosts both screenings. General admission tickets are $12. VIP tickets are $25 and include VIP seating, one complimentary cocktail, beer or wine and movie candy or popcorn. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit reelaffirmations.org.