March 16, 2017 at 2:01 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Volvo includes gay couple in new ad

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

Volvo features a gay couple in its new commercial for its XC60 model.

The commercial shows the car taking on city streets and hilly paths as people live their lives alone and with their significant others. One such couple are two men who appear only briefly. The couple can be seen lovingly pressing their foreheads together towards the end of the commercial.

New York Daily News reports the XC60 will go into production in April before going on sale later this year.

This year has shown big name brands such as Coca-Cola having gay inclusion in their mainstream ads. In Coca Cola’s latest ad, a brother and sister battle it out for the attention of a pool boy.

