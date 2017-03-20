Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay

“The Walking Dead” finally confirmed the character of Jesus’ sexuality on Sunday’s episode.

Hilltop Colony member Jesus (Tom Payne) opened up that he was gay in conversation with Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

“For the first time, I feel like I belong,” Jesus, real name Paul Rovia, tells Maggie. “When I was first here, I was never here. I always found it hard getting close to anyone – neighbors, friends… boyfriends.“

In Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Jesus is canonically gay. However, this is the first time Jesus’ sexuality has been mentioned on the show.

Jesus is the sixth gay character on “The Walking Dead.” Tara (Alanna Masterson), Alisha (Juliana Harkavy), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) and Denise (Meritt Wever) are the show’s other gay characters.

Speaking with TVGuide.com, Payne says he doesn’t think Jesus’ sexuality should be an issue for the other characters on the show.

“It’s the end of the world. If we really care about what someone’s sexuality is…we’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Payne says.

“The Walking Dead” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.