March 20, 2017 at 1:03 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay

(Screenshot via YouTube.)

“The Walking Dead” finally confirmed the character of Jesus’ sexuality on Sunday’s episode.

Hilltop Colony member Jesus (Tom Payne) opened up that he was gay in conversation with Maggie (Lauren Cohan).

“For the first time, I feel like I belong,” Jesus, real name Paul Rovia, tells Maggie. “When I was first here, I was never here. I always found it hard getting close to anyone – neighbors, friends… boyfriends.“

In Robert Kirkman’s comic book series Jesus is canonically gay. However, this is the first time Jesus’ sexuality has been mentioned on the show.

Jesus is the sixth gay character on “The Walking Dead.” Tara (Alanna Masterson), Alisha (Juliana Harkavy), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Eric (Jordan Woods-Robinson) and Denise (Meritt Wever) are the show’s other gay characters.

Speaking with TVGuide.com, Payne says he doesn’t think Jesus’ sexuality should be an issue for the other characters on the show.

“It’s the end of the world. If we really care about what someone’s sexuality is…we’ve got bigger fish to fry,” Payne says.

“The Walking Dead” airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

 

 

 

R. Scott Silverthorne, gay news, Washington Blade watermark
Local
Gay ex-mayor pleads guilty in meth-for-sex case
House panel kills LGBT protections in D.C. schools bill
Chase Brexton to host LGBT health events
Town hall meeting on PrEP on tap
Frederick Center celebrates 5 years with Carnival
Judge releases Casa Ruby attacker
watermark
National
Rainbow flag stomped outside congressman’s office
Trump budget slashes State Department, USAID funding
Texas Senate approves anti-trans bathroom bill
Justice Dept. to give $8.5 million to Pulse nightclub victims
Court rules anti-gay workplace bias allowed under existing law
South Dakota governor signs first anti-LGBT law of 2017
watermark
World
State Dept. defends anti-LGBT activist’s appointment to UN delegation
Prominent LGBT activist to run for Chile congress
Anti-LGBT activists part of U.S. delegation to UN women’s conference
Activist loses bid to become first LGBT member of Honduras congress
Colombia LGBT group opens four ‘Houses of Peace’
Activist threatened for challenging Trinidad and Tobago sodomy law
watermark
Opinions
TCM’s Robert Osborne loved movies like no other
A defeated politician’s job search and its symbolism
The Trump ‘Doesn’t’ Care Act
Trump’s dictatorial assault on press freedom
In defense of Logo’s ‘Fire Island’
Who was ‘When We Rise’ for, anyway?
watermark
Arts & Entertainment
Jesus from ‘The Walking Dead’ comes out as gay
Clean Bandit’s ‘Symphony’ music video features tragic gay love story
Katy Perry admits she ‘did more than’ kiss a girl
YouTubers outraged over LGBT censorship on ‘restricted mode’
‘Beauty and the Beast’ makes record-breaking $170 million debut
Jussie Smollett slams Trump in politically charged video
© Copyright Brown, Naff, Pitts Omnimedia, Inc. 2017. All rights reserved.
Washington Blade Newsletter

Signup!

Get our top stories emailed to you every Thursday and specials offers from our partners.

Close this popup