Series based on RuPaul’s life in the works

RuPaul’s life will be documented in a dramedy series produced by J.J. Abrams, Deadline reports.

Set in New York City in the ’80s, the show will chronicle RuPaul’s journey from a club kid to a celebrity drag queen and television host. Bad Robot, Abrams’ production company, and World of Wonder will produce the show. RuPaul is also on board as an executive producer.

Gary Lennon, whose writing credits include “Orange is the New Black” and “Justified,” will pen the script.

The “Drag Race’ host originally hails from San Diego and went to school in Atlanta to study the performing arts. He later moved to New York City where he frequently went clubbing and was in a punk band. He worked the nightlife scene alongside fellow drag icon Lady Bunny and crossed paths with celebrities like Andy Warhol and Madonna. Some of the drag star’s early adventures were recorded by his friend Nelson Sullivan who documented gay nightlife and eccentric characters in New York in the late ’70s and ’80s. Many of these videos have been uploaded to YouTube.

In the meantime, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season nine premieres on VH1 on Friday at 8 p.m.