March 21, 2017 at 12:24 pm EDT | by Mariah Cooper
Flight attendant channels Britney Spears in ‘Toxic’ recreation

(Screenshot via Twitter.)

A flight attendant paid homage to Britney Spears’ famous “Toxic” music video with a lip-sync performance that has since gone viral.

Assraf Nasir, a flight attendant for AirAsia, used the plane as his backdrop as he channeled Spears’ sexy “Toxic” routine. Nasir uses the plane intercom while he seductively looks into the camera, a la Spears, and even pushes the beverage cart down the aisle in an imitation of the pop star.

AirAsia CEO Tony Fernandes had no problem with his staff having some fun posting on Instagram, “Classic. Airasia version of Toxic. The talent in Airasia never fails to amaze me. @assrafnasir is the best. Love it that staff can just have fun and be themselves.”

 

